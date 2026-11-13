The 2027 Lexus RX 350h is the self-charging hybrid version of Lexus’s best-selling luxury midsize SUV, pairing a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor system for 246 horsepower and AWD as standard across all four trim grades. The 350h carries over from 2026 largely unchanged — Lexus made minimal updates to the 2027 RX lineup overall, with the notable additions limited to optional red brake calipers on F SPORT Handling and Performance trims that do not apply to the 350h. What the 350h offers in 2027 is the same compelling combination that made it the volume choice in the RX lineup: better fuel economy than the turbocharged gas RX 350, standard AWD, the same Lexus interior quality and feature content, and a dealer invoice gap that gives buyers real room to negotiate. The lineup spans four configurations — Premium, F SPORT Design, Premium+, and Luxury — with MSRP running from $56,200 to $64,745 pre-destination. This guide covers invoice prices for all four configurations, what each trim delivers, and how to negotiate effectively at a Lexus dealer.

2027 Lexus RX 350h Invoice Prices by Trim

The table below shows MSRP alongside the dealer invoice price for all four 2027 RX 350h configurations. AWD is standard on every trim — there is no FWD option in the 350h lineup. Prices are pre-destination. Lexus’s destination and processing charge on the 2027 RX is $1,550.

Trim Drivetrain MSRP Dealer Invoice Dealer Margin Premium AWD $56,200 $52,828 $3,372 F SPORT Design AWD $58,530 $55,019 $3,511 Premium+ AWD $59,690 $56,110 $3,580 Luxury AWD $64,745 $60,861 $3,884

Dealer margins across the 350h lineup run from $3,372 on the entry Premium to $3,884 on the top Luxury. These are front-end figures before dealer holdback, which Lexus pays to dealers quarterly and adds further cushion below the invoice numbers above. At the Premium+ and Luxury level, combined front-end margin and holdback gives buyers $4,000 to $5,000 or more in total room before the dealer reaches its floor. Lexus dealers are generally disciplined about holding near MSRP on the RX, particularly on hybrid configurations where demand is consistent, but buyers with competing quotes and patience on aging inventory will find these margins support meaningful negotiating.

Powertrain: 2.5-Liter Self-Charging Hybrid System

The RX 350h uses Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid architecture adapted for Lexus: a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder paired with two electric motor-generators and a continuously variable transmission. Total system output is 246 horsepower and 233 lb-ft of torque. AWD is delivered through a rear electric motor rather than a traditional driveshaft — an E-Four configuration that adds rear-axle electric drive without the mechanical complexity and weight of a conventional AWD transfer case.

No plug is required. The battery replenishes through regenerative braking and the gasoline engine while driving. The 350h is not a plug-in hybrid. EPA fuel economy is 36 city / 36 highway / 36 combined mpg — a uniform rating across city and highway driving that reflects the hybrid system’s effectiveness in both environments. For comparison, the turbocharged gas RX 350 is rated at 22 city / 29 highway / 25 combined on AWD configurations.

At 15,000 miles per year and current national average regular unleaded fuel prices, the 350h saves approximately $700 to $900 annually in fuel costs over the RX 350 AWD. At comparable trim levels, the 350h carries an MSRP premium of roughly $2,300 to $2,900 over the RX 350. The hybrid’s fuel savings close that gap within three to four years of typical driving, with ongoing savings thereafter. For buyers who plan to hold the vehicle five years or more, the 350h is the stronger financial choice even before resale value is factored in — Lexus hybrid models have historically retained value well relative to their gas equivalents.

Trim-by-Trim Breakdown

Standard across all 2027 RX 350h trims: Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 (pre-collision system with pedestrian, cyclist, and motorcyclist detection; full-speed adaptive radar cruise control; lane departure alert with steering assist; automatic high beams; lane tracing assist), blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, a Mark Levinson 17-speaker premium audio system, a digital rear-view mirror, power front seats, a panoramic roof, ambient interior lighting, and rear USB-C ports.

The Premium AWD is the entry point and the volume trim of the 350h lineup. It delivers the full Lexus safety and infotainment suite, the Mark Levinson audio system standard, and the 350h’s 36 mpg combined fuel economy at the lowest available transaction price. Seating is perforated NuLuxe leatherette with 10-way power adjustment on the driver’s seat and 8-way on the passenger side. Heated front seats are standard. At a $52,828 invoice, the Premium AWD is the right starting point for buyers who want Lexus hybrid quality at the lowest entry price in the 350h lineup.

The F SPORT Design AWD is a sport-appearance trim built on the Premium’s feature content. It adds a unique exterior treatment — dark chrome mesh grille, sport body sculpting, F SPORT badging — along with sport front seats with 10-way power adjustment and enhanced lateral bolstering, a sport steering wheel, paddle shifters, and unique 20-inch F SPORT alloy wheels. The F SPORT Design is a visual and ergonomic differentiation rather than a performance or powertrain upgrade — the hybrid system and AWD configuration are identical to the Premium. It does not include the optional red brake calipers that are available on the gas F SPORT Handling and Performance grades. At a $55,019 invoice, it sits between the Premium and Premium+ in price and targets buyers who want the sporty aesthetic without the Premium+’s comfort and technology upgrades.

The Premium+ AWD is where the interior experience takes a meaningful step forward. Standard additions over the Premium include genuine semi-aniline leather seating surfaces (a significant upgrade over the base NuLuxe leatherette), heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, a head-up display, a surround-view camera, power-folding exterior mirrors with auto-dimming, a rain-sensing windshield wiper system, and a power rear door with kick sensor. At a $56,110 invoice and $3,580 of front-end margin, the Premium+ is the value case for buyers who want genuine leather seating, ventilated seats, and the head-up display without paying for the Luxury’s additional content. It is the trim the experience-focused buyer in this lineup should cross-shop hardest.

The Luxury AWD is the top configuration and the most content-complete 350h available. Standard additions over the Premium+ include semi-aniline leather with a quilted stitching pattern on the door panels and center console, heated and power-adjustable rear seats, a panoramic glass roof with power rear shade, four-zone climate control (up from three-zone on lower trims), a 360-degree parking monitor with enhanced low-speed pedestrian detection, power-retractable door handles, and distinctive 20-inch Luxury-spec alloy wheels with a unique finish. At a $60,861 invoice and $3,884 of front-end margin, the Luxury AWD is the most negotiable trim in the 350h lineup and the most fully realized expression of what the Lexus RX offers.

Fuel Economy and Real-World Efficiency

The 350h’s 36 mpg combined EPA rating is one of the strongest figures in the luxury midsize SUV segment. The rating is the same in city and highway driving — an unusual characteristic that reflects the hybrid system’s ability to recover energy effectively in both environments. In real-world driving, owners consistently report fuel economy at or above the EPA combined figure in mixed use, with city driving often returning numbers above 36 mpg where the regenerative braking system is most active.

At 15,000 miles per year, the 350h uses approximately 417 gallons of fuel annually at 36 mpg combined. The gas RX 350 AWD at 25 mpg combined uses approximately 600 gallons. At current fuel prices, that difference is $700 to $900 per year. Over a five-year ownership period, the efficiency savings comfortably exceed the 350h’s modest MSRP premium over the comparable RX 350 trim, making the hybrid the stronger financial choice for most buyers who are not primarily shopping on entry price.

What Changed for 2027

The 2027 RX 350h is a minimal update over the 2026 model. Lexus made few changes to the RX lineup for 2027, with the most visible addition being optional red brake calipers on the gas F SPORT Handling and F SPORT Performance grades — trims that do not exist in the 350h family. The 350h lineup carries over its trim structure, powertrain, feature content, and pricing with only modest MSRP increases consistent with the broader RX lineup adjustment. The four-trim structure — Premium, F SPORT Design, Premium+, Luxury — is unchanged from 2026, and no trims were added or discontinued.

Buyers comparing 2026 and 2027 RX 350h models will find them nearly identical. For buyers cross-shopping a 2026 350h on a dealer lot against a new 2027, a discounted 2026 is a compelling value — the vehicles are mechanically and functionally equivalent, and a dealer motivated to clear 2026 inventory may offer a transaction price meaningfully below the 2027’s invoice figures.

RX 350h vs. RX 350: Which Powertrain Makes Sense

The choice between the RX 350h and the turbocharged gas RX 350 is the central decision in the RX lineup, and the answer depends on how the buyer weighs fuel economy against upfront cost and performance feel.

The RX 350 uses a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 275 horsepower — 29 more than the 350h — with sharper throttle response and a more conventional driving character. It is rated at 25 mpg combined on AWD. The RX 350 is priced roughly $2,300 to $2,900 less than the 350h at comparable trim levels, and it offers FWD configurations not available in the 350h lineup.

The 350h’s advantages are fuel economy (36 vs. 25 mpg combined), the elimination of the FWD vs. AWD decision (AWD is standard throughout at no premium), and long-term cost of ownership. Its disadvantages are a slightly softer throttle response in everyday driving and the modest MSRP premium. For buyers who drive 12,000 miles per year or more, plan to hold the vehicle four or more years, and do not need the gas engine’s additional power output for towing or performance driving, the 350h is the stronger overall value. For buyers who prioritize initial price or the driving character of a turbocharged engine, the RX 350 is the right choice.

Towing Capacity

The 2027 RX 350h is rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds with the proper hitch equipment. That rating covers a lightweight boat, a jet ski or personal watercraft on a trailer, or a small utility trailer within those limits. The RX 350h is not designed for heavy trailer use, and buyers whose primary requirement includes regular towing above 3,500 pounds should evaluate larger body-on-frame SUVs rather than a crossover platform.

Warranty Coverage

The 2027 Lexus RX 350h carries a 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. The hybrid battery system is covered for 10 years or 150,000 miles in California-emissions states and 8 years or 100,000 miles in federal-emissions states. Roadside assistance is provided for 4 years with no mileage limitation. Lexus includes complimentary scheduled maintenance for the first 2 years or 25,000 miles. The hybrid battery warranty is a meaningful differentiator in total cost of ownership calculations, particularly for buyers who plan to hold the vehicle past the standard powertrain warranty period.

How to Negotiate a 2027 RX 350h

Lexus dealers operate in a market where the RX is consistently in demand and inventory management is disciplined. Fresh RX 350h units rarely sit long, and dealers will frequently hold at or near MSRP on well-specified configurations. That said, front-end margins of $3,372 to $3,884 and holdback create real room for buyers who are prepared and patient.

Use the invoice prices in this guide as your negotiating anchor. On the Premium AWD at $52,828 invoice, $3,372 of front-end margin is the starting point before holdback. On the Luxury AWD at $60,861 invoice, $3,884 is the front-end figure — the most room available in the 350h lineup. Opening your offer at or near invoice on aging lot inventory is a defensible position, particularly on less popular exterior color combinations or configurations that have been on the lot past 45 to 60 days.

The most effective tool in a Lexus negotiation is a written competing offer from another Lexus dealer. Email quote requests to two or three dealers with identical specifications before visiting in person. Lexus has strong dealer density in most metro markets, and a buyer who arrives with a written quote from a competing dealer changes the dealer’s calculation. Dealers who know they are competing for a specific sale will work within their margin in ways that dealers without that pressure will not.

Know the powertrain math before you sit down. The Premium+ AWD 350h at $59,690 MSRP is roughly $2,600 more than the Premium+ AWD 350. The 350h’s $700 to $900 annual fuel savings bring the break-even point to three to four years of average driving. For buyers who regularly drive 15,000 miles per year or more, the hybrid often makes financial sense even before resale value is considered.

In the finance and insurance office, Lexus’s complimentary 2-year maintenance coverage and the hybrid battery’s 8-to-10-year warranty substantially reduce the value of extended service contracts during the initial ownership window. Prepaid maintenance packages beyond the complimentary period, appearance protection products, and tire-and-wheel plans deserve individual evaluation against their F&I asking price. Decide in advance what you want, and treat each F&I product as its own separate buying decision rather than a bundle added onto the vehicle negotiation.