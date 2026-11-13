It’s been a quarter century since you could buy a new yellow Integra, and Acura picked a good reason to bring the color back. The 2027 Acura Integra Type S Heritage Edition celebrates 30 years since the DC2 Integra Type R made its U.S. debut. The new Blazing Phoenix Yellow is a brighter take on the shade Acura introduced for the 2000 Type R, and it’s exclusive to the Heritage Edition. Just 700 are earmarked for the U.S., so we don’t expect to see two of them at the same cars and coffee anytime soon.

The yellow paint will get most of the attention, but the titanium shift knob might be the better tribute. Its shape takes after the knob in the Japanese-market Integra Type R, a detail you’ll actually notice every time you drive. Copper-finish 19-inch wheels and black Type S badges set the Heritage Edition apart outside, while the Ebony cabin carries the yellow theme through the seat perforations and stitching. We’re glad Acura stopped short of putting a Type R badge on it. The old car earned its reputation with light weight, a high-revving 1.8-liter VTEC engine, and a close-ratio five-speed manual, not just a memorable paint color.

The regular Type S gets its own visual refresh for 2027. Gloss-black wheels are now standard, and both versions get gloss-black mirror caps and yellow Brembo calipers. Inside, Acura swaps in dark gray trim with a diamond pattern across the dash and finishes the climate knobs in gloss black. The standard Type S also gives buyers more room to play with color. Ebony gets yellow accents, Orchid gets blue microsuede stripes, and Red gets black microsuede stripes.

The changes that might matter most on a Tuesday morning are the ones you can’t spot from across a parking lot. A memory function for the driver’s seat is now standard, both side mirrors can tilt down in reverse, and the brake hold system can remember your preference. None of that will sell a poster, but a mirror that dips so you can see the curb is a useful addition when there’s a set of copper wheels you’d rather not scuff.

Acura left the good stuff alone under the hood. The turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC four-cylinder still makes 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, all sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual with automatic rev matching and a limited-slip differential. There’s no extra power hiding behind the Heritage badge, and we don’t think there needs to be. The short-throw manual is a big part of why the Type S is worth buying in the first place. Both versions are rated at 21 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 24 mpg combined.

The regular 2027 Integra Type S starts at $55,995 including destination, while the Heritage Edition comes in at $58,295. That’s a $2,300 premium for the exclusive paint, wheels, badging, and titanium knob, not for a different driving experience. Both are built in Marysville, Ohio, with engines from Honda’s Anna Engine Plant. The Heritage Edition makes its public debut at Super Street After Dark in Santa Ana on November 14, then heads to the Los Angeles Auto Show before both versions begin arriving at dealers in December.

At nearly $60,000, the Heritage Edition is an emotional buy, and that’s fine as long as the price stays close to sticker. The regular Type S gives you the same engine, gearbox, and everyday usefulness for less. But if you spent years watching clean Phoenix Yellow Type Rs disappear into collections, we can see why this one would be hard to walk past. We’d just hope the people who get the keys put some miles on them.