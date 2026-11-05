2027 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Invoice Price, Dealer Cost, and What You Should Pay

The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD receives two significant powertrain upgrades: a new 8.3-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 producing 555 horsepower and 1,230 lb-ft of torque replaces the outgoing 6.6-liter diesel, and an enhanced 6.6-liter gas V8 replaces the previous gas engine with improved output. Both powertrains bring new chassis technology alongside them — electric power steering, eBoost braking, and diesel exhaust braking are all new for 2027. The trim structure carries over from prior years with Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ, ZR2, and High Country, covering a price range from roughly $47,200 to $75,600 before destination. Here is what dealers paid and what you should be targeting.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Invoice Prices

The 2027 Silverado 2500 HD is available in six trim levels across multiple cab configurations (Regular Cab, Double Cab, Crew Cab) and two bed lengths (Standard Bed and Long Bed). The table below reflects invoice pricing for key configurations across all trims. Prices below exclude the $2,795 destination charge.

Trim / Configuration MSRP Invoice Gap Work Truck 4×2 Regular Cab LB $47,200 $44,651 $2,549 Work Truck 4×2 Double Cab SB $48,900 $46,259 $2,641 Work Truck 4×2 Crew Cab SB $50,700 $47,962 $2,738 Work Truck 4×4 Regular Cab LB $50,000 $47,300 $2,700 Work Truck 4×4 Double Cab SB $51,700 $48,908 $2,792 Work Truck 4×4 Crew Cab SB $53,500 $50,611 $2,889 Custom 4×2 Double Cab SB $50,500 $47,773 $2,727 Custom 4×2 Crew Cab SB $52,300 $49,476 $2,824 Custom 4×4 Double Cab SB $53,300 $50,422 $2,878 Custom 4×4 Crew Cab SB $55,100 $52,125 $2,975 LT 4×4 Regular Cab LB $53,900 $50,450 $3,450 LT 4×4 Double Cab SB $55,900 $52,322 $3,578 LT 4×4 Crew Cab SB $57,700 $54,007 $3,693 LT 4×4 Crew Cab LB $57,900 $54,194 $3,706 LTZ 4×4 Crew Cab SB $64,900 $60,746 $4,154 LTZ 4×4 Crew Cab LB $65,200 $61,027 $4,173 ZR2 4×4 Crew Cab SB $74,900 $70,106 $4,794 High Country 4×4 Crew Cab SB $75,400 $70,574 $4,826 High Country 4×4 Crew Cab LB $75,600 $70,762 $4,838

Invoice figures sourced from AutoFinder. Prices exclude the $2,795 destination charge. The Silverado 2500 HD is available in additional configurations not shown; see your dealer or AutoFinder for the complete matrix. Diesel engine pricing adds $11,400 to the base gasoline configuration price. Always verify the current MSRP on the window sticker before making an offer.

What Is the Destination Charge on the 2027 Silverado 2500 HD?

The destination and delivery charge on the 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD is $2,795. With destination, the Work Truck Regular Cab 4×2 starts at approximately $49,995 and the High Country Crew Cab 4×4 starts at approximately $78,195 before any options or engine upgrades.

What Changed for 2027

The 2027 Silverado 2500 HD is not a full redesign like the 2027 Silverado 1500 — the HD body and interior architecture carry over. The changes are centered on the powertrain and chassis systems, and they are substantial:

New 8.3-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8: The 6.6-liter Duramax diesel that powered the Silverado HD for years is replaced by an entirely new 8.3-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 producing 555 horsepower and 1,230 lb-ft of torque. The 6.6-liter produced 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft in its final form; the new engine represents an 85-horsepower and 255 lb-ft increase. Maximum towing with the 8.3-liter Duramax reaches 38,000 pounds. The diesel option adds $11,400 to any trim’s base gasoline price, up from $9,900 on the outgoing model.

Enhanced 6.6-liter gas V8: The standard 6.6-liter gas V8 is updated for 2027, now producing 412 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque. The outgoing engine produced 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft. Maximum towing with the gas V8 reaches 19,000 pounds and maximum payload reaches 6,990 pounds. This engine remains the standard powertrain across all trims before the diesel upgrade is added.

Electric power steering: The 2027 Silverado HD transitions from hydraulic power steering to electric power steering. This is a notable change for a heavy-duty work truck — hydraulic systems have been preferred in HD trucks for their feel and durability under hard use. Electric power steering allows for new active safety integrations including trailer side blind-zone alert and enhanced steering damping in Tow/Haul mode, but some buyers with specific work requirements may prefer the outgoing hydraulic system. The industry trend is toward electric steering across all vehicle segments.

eBoost braking: An electronically enhanced braking system is new for 2027, providing additional stopping power when the truck is under heavy load. This works alongside the existing integrated trailer brake controller rather than replacing it.

Diesel exhaust braking: Engine braking for the diesel-equipped 2500 HD is enhanced with a dedicated diesel exhaust braking system, which uses exhaust back-pressure to slow the truck during downhill operation while towing. This reduces brake wear and heat buildup in trailer brake situations.

Multi-Flex Tailgate: The Multi-Flex Tailgate with six functions is new standard equipment on the 2027 Silverado HD. The gate opens conventionally, folds down in sections, functions as a step, and provides a work surface. The Durabed cargo box includes 83.5 cubic feet of storage, 12 tie-down points rated at 500 pounds per corner, and a standard 120-volt outlet.

In-vehicle trailering app and trailer side blind-zone alert: New trailer management technology for 2027 includes an in-vehicle trailering app and trailer side blind-zone alert, which extends blind-spot monitoring to cover the length of an attached trailer. Up to 14 camera views are available depending on trim and options.

Google Gemini AI assistant: The 2027 HD integrates Google Gemini as the voice assistant, replacing the prior generation’s Google built-in assistant. The 13.4-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster carry over from the most recent HD generation.

Engines and Towing Capacity

6.6-liter gas V8 (standard) — 412 hp / 472 lb-ft: The standard engine on all 2027 Silverado 2500 HD trims. All configurations use a 10-speed automatic transmission. Max towing: 19,000 lbs. Max payload: 6,990 lbs. This engine covers the majority of heavy-duty work truck use cases — construction, landscaping, towing fifth-wheel campers, and commercial applications up to Class 3 requirements. For buyers who do not regularly tow near 20,000 pounds, the gas V8 is the lower-cost and lower-maintenance choice.

8.3-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8 (available) — 555 hp / 1,230 lb-ft: Available on all trims for $11,400 over the base gas engine price. Max towing: 38,000 lbs — a figure that dramatically exceeds the gas V8 and positions the Silverado 2500 HD with the new diesel as a Class 5 work truck towing competitor. Max payload: 6,170 lbs (slightly lower than the gas V8 due to the diesel engine’s added weight). The diesel’s 1,230 lb-ft of torque is the most available in the segment, and the 38,000-lb towing figure positions it above the Ram 2500 Cummins and Ford F-250 Power Stroke in raw towing capacity. For buyers who regularly tow gooseneck trailers, heavy fifth-wheels, or commercial equipment at the top of the 2500 HD’s capability range, the diesel premium is justified. For primarily on-road work-truck use with moderate towing, the gas V8 handles the job at $11,400 less.

Diesel as a configured price example: A Custom 4×4 Crew Cab SB at $55,100 MSRP with the diesel added reaches $66,500 MSRP before destination. An LTZ Crew Cab SB at $64,900 with diesel reaches $76,300 before destination. These figures are before options and packages.

Trim Overview

The Work Truck ($47,200 base) is the entry configuration aimed at fleet and commercial buyers. It is available in the widest range of cab and bed configurations including Regular Cab, the only cab style available on the WT in long bed. Standard content includes the 13.4-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Multi-Flex Tailgate, 120-volt bed outlet, integrated trailer brake controller, and the full safety suite. The WT is a credible commercial platform that is now better equipped in its standard configuration than the WT of prior years, with the new trailering tech and camera system available even at the entry price.

The Custom ($50,500 base, Double Cab) steps up from the WT with 20-inch alloy wheels, Hitch Guidance with Hitch View, and sport exterior styling. It is available in Double and Crew Cab configurations only — no Regular Cab. The Custom is the entry point for buyers who want the HD’s work capability in a more consumer-facing package rather than a bare commercial configuration.

The LT ($53,900 base, 4×4 Regular Cab) is the mid-volume consumer sweet spot in the 2500 HD lineup. Over the Custom, the LT adds a power moonroof option, additional comfort and convenience content, leather-appointed seating surfaces, and heated front seats. It is available in Regular Cab, Double Cab, and Crew Cab. The LT is 4×4 only — no 2WD LT is offered, reflecting the buying patterns of HD truck customers who prioritize off-pavement and adverse-condition capability. The LT Crew Cab is the most popular HD configuration in Chevrolet’s sales mix.

The LTZ ($64,900 base, 4×4 Crew Cab) is the near-top trim and the preferred choice for buyers who want premium content without the High Country price. Over the LT, the LTZ adds 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, a Bose premium audio system, ventilated front seats, a universal home remote, and additional technology features. It is available only as a Crew Cab, in short or long bed. The gap between LTZ MSRP ($64,900) and invoice ($60,746) is the largest absolute dollar gap below the ZR2 and High Country, making LTZ buyers some of the best-positioned to negotiate.

The ZR2 ($74,900 base, 4×4 Crew Cab) is the off-road performance configuration. It adds a 1.5-inch factory lift, Multimatic DSSV dampers — the same technology used in the Colorado ZR2 and Silverado 1500 ZR2 — a rear electronic locking differential, 35-inch mud-terrain tires, aluminum skid plates, and a Terrain drive mode. The ZR2 is available only as a Crew Cab short bed. Its MSRP is $500 less than the High Country entry, making it a credible option for buyers whose priorities lean toward off-pavement capability over luxury content. With the diesel, a ZR2 Crew Cab reaches approximately $86,300 before destination.

The High Country ($75,400 base, 4×4 Crew Cab) is the top luxury trim. It adds 22-inch wheels, premium leather upholstery, massaging front seats, a head-up display, an Enhanced Driver Assistance package with Super Cruise hands-free highway driving, panoramic camera views, and the most premium interior presentation available on the 2500 HD. The High Country is Crew Cab only, in short or long bed. At $75,400 to $75,600 before destination and diesel, it is priced to compete with the Ram 2500 Limited and Ford F-250 Platinum in the premium HD segment.

Current 2027 Silverado 2500 HD Incentives

As of early November 2026, Chevrolet supports the Silverado HD with fleet incentives for qualifying commercial accounts, regional lease programs on consumer-oriented trims, and periodic finance rate offers. The new 8.3-liter diesel’s first-year availability is likely to maintain strong demand on diesel-equipped configurations, limiting purchase cash availability early in the model year. Work Truck and Custom trims in fleet quantities typically carry different incentive structures than retail consumer purchases; fleet buyers should contact their GM Fleet account representative for fleet pricing. Check Chevrolet’s website for current consumer incentive programs before signing, as programs update monthly and vary by region.

How to Negotiate the Best Price on a 2027 Silverado 2500 HD

The 2027 Silverado 2500 HD’s invoice gaps run from approximately $2,500 on entry Work Truck configurations to nearly $4,850 on the High Country. These are some of the larger absolute gaps in the full-size truck segment, and HD trucks typically carry more negotiating flexibility than their half-ton counterparts due to narrower buyer pools and more specialized configurations.

Invoice is your starting point. On the LT Crew Cab 4×4 SB at $57,700 MSRP with an invoice of $54,007, a realistic opening offer is $54,500 to $55,500 before destination. On the LTZ Crew Cab 4×4 SB at $64,900 with an invoice of $60,746, the $4,154 gap gives you meaningful room: targeting $61,500 to $62,500 before destination is a credible position.

ZR2 and High Country have the most room. The ZR2 Crew Cab carries a $4,794 gap ($74,900 MSRP / $70,106 invoice) and the High Country Crew Cab SB carries $4,826 ($75,400 / $70,574). On trucks at this price, targeting $71,000 to $72,000 on the ZR2 and $71,500 to $72,500 on the High Country before destination is a reasonable ask, particularly near the end of a model quarter.

The diesel adds $11,400 to the MSRP but its invoice gap is proportionally larger. When you add the diesel option, the dealer’s invoice on that option is not full MSRP. Negotiate the total configured vehicle price against the total invoice on the full configured truck, not just the base trim. If you are configuring a diesel LTZ, get invoice data on the full package including the diesel option before entering negotiations.

Fleet pricing is a separate structure. If you are purchasing as a business, GM’s fleet pricing program provides pricing below invoice for qualifying fleet accounts. Businesses purchasing two or more vehicles per year may qualify. Confirm eligibility with the dealer’s fleet manager before negotiating at retail pricing.

The new diesel is unproven at scale. The 8.3-liter Duramax is a new engine. The outgoing 6.6-liter Duramax built an outstanding long-term reliability record over its years in production. Buyers who want the proven reliability of an established engine may prefer to wait for the first full model year of owner experience with the 8.3-liter before committing to the diesel upgrade. This is not a negative statement on the new engine — it is a standard consideration with any first-year powertrain.

How the 2027 Silverado 2500 HD Compares to the Segment

The heavy-duty half-ton pickup segment is a three-truck fight: Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, Ford F-250 Super Duty, and Ram 2500. The GMC Sierra 2500 HD is a platform twin to the Silverado and counts as the same mechanical choice.

The 2027 Silverado 2500 HD’s headline claim over both competitors is the 8.3-liter Duramax diesel’s 38,000-lb maximum towing capacity. The Ram 2500 with the Cummins 6.7-liter diesel produces 420 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque with a maximum tow rating around 20,000 lbs in the 2500 configuration. The Ford F-250 Power Stroke 6.7-liter diesel produces 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque. The 2027 Duramax’s 1,230 lb-ft leads the class on torque, and its 38,000-lb tow figure is significantly higher than either competitor in the 2500 configuration — though buyers should note that 38,000-lb towing typically requires specific fifth-wheel or gooseneck equipment configurations and is not achievable with a conventional ball hitch.

The F-250 Super Duty’s advantages are its established dealer support network, its long-term reliability record on its current-generation Power Stroke, and its Pro Power Onboard generator capability. The Ram 2500’s advantages are its coil-spring rear suspension delivering a markedly better ride quality than the leaf-spring setups on both the Silverado and F-250, and the Cummins diesel’s proven reliability reputation among commercial buyers.

The Silverado 2500 HD’s new electric power steering is a differentiator that the Ram 2500 and F-250 do not yet match in their current generations. It enables active safety technologies that hydraulic systems cannot support. Some commercial and vocational buyers will prefer the hydraulic feel of the competitors’ systems; others will value the new safety integrations the electric system enables.

Warranty

Chevrolet covers the 2027 Silverado 2500 HD with a 3-year / 36,000-mile basic warranty and a 5-year / 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. A 6-year / 100,000-mile corrosion perforation warranty and 5-year / 100,000-mile roadside assistance are also included. The HD powertrain warranty at 5 years / 100,000 miles is stronger than the half-ton Silverado 1500’s 5-year / 60,000-mile coverage, reflecting the commercial expectations of HD truck buyers. Chevrolet does not include complimentary scheduled maintenance on the Silverado HD; maintenance is the buyer’s responsibility from day one.