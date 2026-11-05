Customized C8 Corvette Gets a Manual Transmission Thanks to Peitz Performance

For years, Corvette enthusiasts have been asking Chevrolet for one simple thing: a third pedal. Unfortunately, the answer from General Motors has remained a firm no, but that hasn’t stopped the aftermarket from figuring out a solution. Texas-based Peitz Performance has officially unveiled a running and driving C8 Corvette equipped with a six-speed manual transmission at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Using Tremec’s new TR-9060 manual transaxle, the company has accomplished something many thought would be nearly impossible with the Corvette’s complicated mid-engine architecture. The result is a modern Corvette that finally lets drivers row through their own gears, although getting your hands on the conversion will require some serious money.

Interestingly, we covered the possibility of a manual transmission for the C8 Corvette back in November 2025, when Tremec first revealed its new TR-9060 transaxle. At the time, we explained that physically fitting a manual gearbox into the Corvette was only part of the challenge. The real difficulty would come from integrating the transmission with the C8’s sophisticated electronics, engine management, and chassis systems originally designed around its eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. Fast-forward one year, and Peitz Performance has managed to address those challenges with a working prototype. The conversion uses a modified Porsche six-speed shifter, a clutch pedal adapted from the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, and a custom McLeod flywheel and clutch arrangement. The Tremec transmission itself is engineered to handle approximately 1,000 lb-ft of torque and engine speeds up to 8,600 rpm.

Making everything communicate properly required an equally impressive amount of electronic engineering. Peitz Performance developed a custom MoTeC control system using an M182 engine controller and M150 transmission controller, allowing the converted Corvette to retain important vehicle functions while introducing features such as automatic throttle blips during downshifts and ignition cuts during upshifts. The system can also provide information such as gear position, clutch operation, and transmission temperature. Hot Rod actually had an opportunity to drive the modified Corvette at SEMA, reporting that the manual gearbox delivers precise, short throws and a genuinely engaging driving experience. Of course, the test vehicle is a heavily modified track-focused C8, so its driving characteristics won’t necessarily represent how a factory-stock Corvette would feel with the conversion.

Now comes the part that might make even dedicated Corvette enthusiasts hesitate. Peitz Performance has listed its manual transmission conversion for a staggering $74,528.99, which is more than the starting price of a brand-new Corvette Stingray. That’s an extraordinary amount to spend simply to shift your own gears, but the package involves considerably more than replacing one transmission with another. The conversion requires custom mechanical components, specialized electronics, extensive integration work, and a Tremec transaxle capable of handling serious performance demands. Peitz expects its required MoTeC plug-and-play package to reach final production form during the first quarter of 2027, with transmission availability currently targeted for July 2027. The complete conversion remains under development, so customers shouldn’t mistake the working prototype for a fully available production package just yet.

From our perspective, we’re thrilled to see someone finally make a manual C8 Corvette a reality, even if the price puts it well beyond what most owners would consider reasonable. Chevrolet’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is undeniably excellent, delivering lightning-fast shifts and impressive performance, but there’s something special about controlling a powerful sports car with a clutch pedal and traditional gear lever. We’ve said before that a manual C8 would likely sacrifice some outright acceleration performance in exchange for greater driver involvement, and we still believe that’s a worthwhile trade-off for the right enthusiast. At nearly $75,000, this conversion will probably appeal primarily to dedicated collectors and owners with substantial modification budgets. Still, Peitz Performance has demonstrated that the engineering challenges can be overcome, and that alone is exciting. We can only hope this opens the door for more affordable solutions in the future, because a mid-engine Corvette with three pedals is something many of us have wanted since the C8 first arrived.