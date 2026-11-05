Toyota GR Supra and BMW Z4 Officially Sold Out as Two Beloved Sports Cars Reach the End of the Road

Well, that’s two more enthusiast-focused sports cars we can officially say goodbye to, at least for now. The Toyota GR Supra and BMW Z4 have reportedly sold out across the United States, marking the end of a rather interesting partnership between two automakers that many never expected to work together. According to national inventory data analyzed by CarsDirect and subsequently reported by Motor1 and Road & Track, dealerships have effectively exhausted their remaining supplies of both vehicles. Production ended earlier this year at the Magna Steyr facility in Graz, Austria, bringing an end to a collaboration that gave us two very different interpretations of the traditional rear-wheel-drive sports car. A handful of new dealer listings may still be floating around online, but finding an unsold example is becoming increasingly difficult.

When Toyota and BMW originally announced their partnership, plenty of enthusiasts questioned whether sharing a platform and powertrains would compromise the character of the legendary Supra. As it turned out, the collaboration produced two genuinely entertaining machines. The fifth-generation GR Supra delivered sharp handling, aggressive styling, and a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 382 horsepower, while the BMW Z4 offered much of that same mechanical performance in a more luxurious, open-top package. Both eventually offered a six-speed manual transmission, something we particularly appreciated as traditional three-pedal sports cars continued disappearing from the market. Neither was a massive sales success, however. Toyota sold just 2,953 Supras in the United States during 2025, while BMW managed 2,113 Z4 deliveries. Since 2020, Toyota has sold approximately 31,228 Supras in America, compared with roughly 15,282 examples of the current-generation Z4.

Both manufacturers gave their sports cars special sendoffs before production ended. Toyota introduced the GR Supra Final Edition with upgraded suspension components, larger brakes, and distinctive exterior treatments, with approximately 1,300 examples allocated to the United States. BMW followed with its own Z4 Final Edition, featuring exclusive Frozen Black Metallic paint, a Moonlight Black soft top, and special interior details. Unfortunately, those final models also signaled something we’ve been seeing far too often lately: genuinely engaging, relatively attainable sports cars are becoming harder to justify from a business standpoint. Buyers can still consider alternatives such as the Nissan Z, Toyota GR86, and Chevrolet Corvette, but the selection of compact, rear-wheel-drive performance cars with manual transmissions continues to shrink.

Thankfully, there may still be hope for the Supra nameplate. Toyota executives have suggested that another generation would make sense, although the company hasn’t officially confirmed when a replacement might arrive or what powertrain it would use. A future Supra could potentially move away from BMW-sourced engineering as Toyota continues developing its own performance engines and expanding its Gazoo Racing lineup. BMW, meanwhile, has no announced plans for another Z4, leaving the future of its dedicated two-seat roadster uncertain. From our perspective, it’s disappointing to see both cars disappear, particularly because they represented a refreshing commitment to traditional driving enjoyment in an increasingly SUV-dominated market. The Supra and Z4 may never have been high-volume sellers, but they gave enthusiasts something worth getting excited about. Here’s hoping Toyota follows through with another Supra, because we’d hate to see one of the most recognizable names in Japanese performance history disappear again.