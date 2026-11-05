GM Recalls Over 67,000 Cadillac and Chevrolet EVs Over Software Glitch That Could Cause Loss of Braking

The last thing anyone wants to experience behind the wheel is a brake pedal that suddenly doesn’t do what it’s supposed to, even if the problem lasts only a moment. Unfortunately, that’s the concern behind a new General Motors recall affecting 67,380 electric vehicles from Cadillac and Chevrolet. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on October 29, 2026, a software defect in the brake system control module could cause a temporary loss of braking under certain driving conditions. The recall covers select 2023 through 2027 Cadillac Lyriq models, 2025 through 2026 Cadillac Celestiq models, 2026 through 2027 Cadillac Vistiq models, and 2024 through 2027 Chevrolet Blazer EV models.

The problem involves a specific combination of driving conditions that can confuse the vehicle’s brake control software. When a driver lightly applies the brakes while making a sharp turn and encounters a bump, the system can incorrectly interpret wheel movement and temporarily reduce braking effectiveness. GM began investigating the issue following a report involving a 2024 Cadillac Lyriq that struck a garage at low speed. Engineers were eventually able to reproduce the problem during testing. According to reporting from Electrek, GM identified 24 field complaints potentially related to the defect, including 20 reports involving minor crashes and two allegations of minor injuries. The issue is limited to certain all-wheel-drive configurations.

Thankfully, the repair doesn’t require owners to have major mechanical components replaced. GM says the problem can be corrected with an updated brake system control module software calibration, which will be provided free of charge either through an over-the-air update or at an authorized dealership. The automaker has also implemented software corrections in newer vehicle production to prevent the issue from continuing. Owner notification letters are scheduled to begin arriving December 14, 2026, although owners don’t necessarily need to wait for a letter to find out whether their vehicle is affected.

Anyone driving one of the potentially affected Cadillac or Chevrolet EVs should check their vehicle identification number through the NHTSA recall lookup to determine whether their specific vehicle is included. The NHTSA campaign number is 26V717000, while GM’s internal recall number is N262570900. Cadillac owners can also contact customer service at 1-800-333-4223, and Chevrolet owners can call 1-800-222-1020. From our perspective, it’s reassuring that GM can address this particular defect through a software update, but braking systems are obviously an area where even a temporary malfunction deserves immediate attention. As vehicles become increasingly dependent on complex electronic control systems, recalls like this serve as an important reminder that software reliability is every bit as critical as traditional mechanical engineering.