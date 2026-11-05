2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Invoice Price, Dealer Cost, and What You Should Pay

The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a full redesign — the first fully new Silverado in several years. It arrives with two all-new sixth-generation small-block V8 engines replacing the outgoing 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter units, a completely overhauled interior led by a 16.3-inch touchscreen and 12.2-inch digital gauge cluster, a simplified trim lineup that drops the RST and LTZ in favor of a cleaner seven-tier structure, and meaningful standard content upgrades across every trim level. Starting MSRP before destination is $38,600 on the base Work Truck, and the range runs to nearly $80,000 on the ZR2. Here is what dealers paid and what you should be targeting.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Invoice Prices

The 2027 Silverado is offered in seven named trim levels: Work Truck (WT), Custom, Custom Trail Boss, Silverado, Trail Boss, High Country, and ZR2. Each is available in multiple cab configurations (Regular Cab, Double Cab, Crew Cab) and bed lengths, producing a large matrix of configurations. The table below shows invoice pricing for the most commonly purchased configurations per trim — the base Regular Cab entry and the most popular Crew Cab short bed — along with the gap between MSRP and invoice that serves as your negotiating foundation. Prices below exclude the $2,795 destination charge.

Trim / Configuration MSRP Invoice Gap Work Truck 4×2 Regular Cab 6.6 ft. $38,600 $37,095 $1,505 Work Truck 4×2 Double Cab 6.6 ft. $41,900 $40,266 $1,634 Work Truck 4×2 Crew Cab 5.8 ft. $44,400 $42,668 $1,732 Work Truck 4×4 Regular Cab 6.6 ft. $43,200 $41,515 $1,685 Work Truck 4×4 Crew Cab 5.8 ft. $47,700 $45,840 $1,860 Custom 4×2 Double Cab 6.6 ft. $43,600 $41,464 $2,136 Custom 4×2 Crew Cab 5.8 ft. $46,000 $43,746 $2,254 Custom 4×4 Double Cab 6.6 ft. $46,900 $44,602 $2,298 Custom 4×4 Crew Cab 5.8 ft. $49,400 $46,979 $2,421 Silverado (LT) 4×2 Double Cab 6.6 ft. $47,900 $45,074 $2,826 Silverado (LT) 4×2 Crew Cab 5.8 ft. $50,400 $47,426 $2,974 Z71 4×4 Double Cab 6.6 ft. (w/1LT) $51,500 $48,462 $3,038 Z71 4×4 Crew Cab 5.8 ft. (w/1LT) $54,200 $51,002 $3,198 Z71 4×4 Crew Cab 6.6 ft. $54,500 $51,285 $3,215 Custom Trail Boss 4×4 Crew Cab 5.8 ft. $54,400 $51,734 $2,666 Custom Trail Boss 4×4 Crew Cab 6.6 ft. $54,700 $52,020 $2,680 Trail Boss 4×4 Crew Cab 5.8 ft. $61,200 $57,589 $3,611 Trail Boss 4×4 Crew Cab 6.6 ft. $61,500 $57,872 $3,628 High Country 4×2 Crew Cab 5.8 ft. $71,700 $67,470 $4,230 High Country 4×4 Crew Cab 5.8 ft. $74,800 $70,387 $4,413 High Country 4×4 Crew Cab 6.6 ft. $75,100 $70,669 $4,431 ZR2 4×4 Crew Cab 5.8 ft. $77,200 $72,645 $4,555

Invoice figures sourced from AutoFinder. Prices exclude the $2,795 destination charge. The Silverado is available in additional cab and bed configurations not shown; see your dealer or AutoFinder for the full configuration matrix. Always verify the current MSRP on the window sticker before making an offer.

What Is the Destination Charge on the 2027 Silverado 1500?

The destination and delivery charge on the 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is $2,795. With destination included, the Work Truck Regular Cab starts at $41,395. The Silverado (LT) Crew Cab with destination starts at approximately $53,195. The ZR2 Crew Cab with destination starts at approximately $79,995.

What Changed for 2027

The 2027 Silverado 1500 is a full redesign, not a refresh. Changes span the exterior, interior, powertrain lineup, and trim structure:

All-new sixth-generation V8 engines: The outgoing 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8s are replaced by two entirely new small-block units. The L76 5.7-liter V8 produces 402 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque. The L78 6.6-liter V8 produces 481 horsepower and 501 lb-ft of torque. Both use cam-in-block pushrod designs with higher compression ratios, larger throttle bodies, revised intake manifolds, dual fuel injection combining direct injection and port injection, and a continuously variable oil pump. Chevrolet claims the L76 produces the most towing capacity of any engine in the 2027 Silverado at 13,700 pounds — more than the larger L78. The L78 leads on power output and is primarily the performance choice for the High Country.

Enhanced 2.7-liter TurboMax four-cylinder: The standard 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is updated for 2027. It now produces 350 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission across all trims where it is offered. This replaces the 8-speed used on Work Truck and Custom in prior years.

New interior architecture: Every 2027 Silverado gets a 16.3-inch center touchscreen and a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster as standard equipment, regardless of trim. The outgoing Silverado offered smaller screens on lower trims. Google built-in with native Google Maps and voice assistant integration is included. A Multi-Flex center console with 25 liters of configurable storage that can convert into a flat work surface is new for 2027. Dual wireless phone charging is standard on higher trims.

Trim restructuring: The RST and LTZ trims are gone. The LT trim is renamed “Silverado” — the same content under a different badge. The lineup now runs: Work Truck, Custom, Silverado (the former LT), Custom Trail Boss, Trail Boss, High Country, ZR2. Chevrolet expects the majority of sales to fall below $60,000, anchored by the Custom and Silverado configurations.

Standard safety upgrades: Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, reverse automatic emergency braking, intersection automatic braking, pedestrian and bicyclist detection, side bicyclist alert, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and front and rear park assist are all standard across the lineup for 2027. Safety Alert Seat (which delivers tactile alerts through the driver’s seat) is also newly standard.

Super Cruise: GM’s hands-free highway driving system is standard on the High Country and ZR2 and optional on the Silverado and Trail Boss trims.

High Country upgrades: The High Country steps from 20-inch to 22-inch wheels, adds a panoramic sunroof (a first for Silverado), upgrades to 12-way power front seats, and adds a Bose sound system as standard. It is paired with the new 5.7-liter L76 V8 as standard, with the 6.6-liter L78 available as an option.

ZR2 updates: The ZR2 receives upgraded Multimatic DSSV suspension with new jounce control dampers, 35-inch mud-terrain tires, a 34-gallon extended-range fuel tank, underbody cameras with washers, a new Baja off-road drive mode, and an 11.5-inch front passenger display screen as standard. Massaging front seats are newly standard on the ZR2.

Trailering improvements: New trailer tools include boat ramp assist, brake gain assistant, and an expanded camera system with up to 11 total camera views on most trims and up to 19 views on the ZR2 and Trail Boss.

Engine Lineup and Fuel Economy

The 2027 Silverado 1500 is offered with four powertrains, all paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission:

2.7-liter TurboMax (I4 turbo) — 350 hp / 455 lb-ft: The standard engine on Work Truck, Custom, Silverado, Custom Trail Boss, and Trail Boss. Updated for 2027 with more power and torque than the outgoing version. Chevrolet claims best-in-class standard torque at this displacement. Max towing: 9,400 lbs. This engine is well-suited to everyday use and lighter towing tasks; buyers who regularly tow near the truck’s limits should spec the L76 V8 instead.

3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel (I6) — 305 hp / 495 lb-ft: The diesel continues for 2027 and is newly available on the Work Truck trim, expanding its reach to fleet and commercial buyers. Max towing: 12,000 lbs. The diesel’s strength is long-haul fuel economy and low-RPM torque for consistent heavy towing. It carries a premium over the gasoline engines and is the right choice for buyers who tow regularly over long distances.

5.7-liter L76 V8 — 402 hp / 428 lb-ft: The new replacement for the 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8. Despite its smaller displacement versus the 6.6-liter, the L76 produces the highest maximum towing capacity of any 2027 Silverado engine at 13,700 lbs. It is standard on the High Country and available as an option on mid-range trims. For buyers who tow heavy loads and want a gasoline V8, the L76 is the powertrain to choose.

6.6-liter L78 V8 — 481 hp / 501 lb-ft: The new replacement for the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8. The most powerful engine in the Silverado 1500 lineup by a wide margin at 481 horsepower. Max towing: 9,700 lbs — notably less than the L76. The L78 is the performance-focused choice, available on the High Country and ZR2. Despite its impressive output numbers, its towing capacity trails the smaller L76 due to the torque delivery characteristics and the configurations in which it is available. The L78 makes the most sense for buyers who want the highest power output and are not constrained by towing requirements that would favor the L76 or diesel.

EPA fuel economy figures were not published at the time of this writing. Based on the outgoing Silverado’s ratings, expect the TurboMax to deliver approximately 19-20 city / 22-24 highway mpg, the diesel approximately 23 city / 29 highway, and the V8s approximately 16-17 city / 20-22 highway. Official figures should be posted to fueleconomy.gov as the 2027 model rolls into dealerships.

Trim Overview: What You Get at Each Level

The Work Truck ($38,600 base) is the entry Silverado and is aimed primarily at fleet and commercial buyers. For 2027, it gains the full 16.3-inch touchscreen, 12.2-inch digital gauge cluster, and comprehensive standard safety suite that the outgoing WT did not have. It also gains a 12,000-lb integrated trailer brake controller and an upgraded 10-speed automatic with the TurboMax engine. The WT is now meaningfully more content-complete than its predecessor at a price that starts $2,200 higher than the 2026 WT. The diesel engine is newly available on the WT for 2027 for fleet buyers who need the diesel’s long-haul efficiency.

The Custom ($43,600 base, Double Cab) is the entry consumer-focused trim. Over the WT, the Custom adds 20-inch wheels, dual exhaust, Hitch Guidance with Hitch View, a single wireless phone charging pad, 34-inch off-road tires as standard (up from 31-inch on the previous Custom), and the sport appearance package content that was optional on prior Custom trims. The gap between Custom and WT shrinks meaningfully in content relative to the price gap.

The Silverado ($47,900 base, Double Cab) is the renamed LT — same content tier, new badge. This is Chevrolet’s mid-volume sweet spot and the trim most buyers who are not specifically seeking off-road or top-spec content will find best-balanced. It adds a power panoramic moonroof option, additional comfort and convenience content, and the Multi-Flex center console with the full 25-liter configurable storage and flat work surface. Super Cruise is available as an option on this trim. The Z71 package (adds the Z71 off-road suspension, skid plates, and locking rear differential) is available on this trim for buyers who want light off-road capability without the Trail Boss price premium.

The Custom Trail Boss ($54,400 base, Crew Cab) and Trail Boss ($61,200 base, Crew Cab) are the off-road focused configurations. Both are 4×4 only and include a factory 2-inch suspension lift, 34-inch off-road tires (Custom Trail Boss) or 33-inch tires (Trail Boss), a locking rear differential, and the Z71 off-road package components. The Trail Boss adds higher-content interior, the Multi-Flex console, and the camera system with up to 19 views. For serious off-road use, the Trail Boss is the stronger platform; the Custom Trail Boss is the right choice for buyers who want off-road capability at a lower entry price.

The High Country ($71,700 base, 2WD Crew Cab) is the top luxury configuration. It is standard with the L76 5.7-liter V8, 22-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof (new for 2027), 12-way power front seats, a Bose premium sound system, an 11.5-inch front passenger screen, Super Cruise hands-free highway driving, and premium leather upholstery. Optional massaging front seats are newly available for 2027. The High Country 4×4 Crew Cab with destination starts at approximately $77,595.

The ZR2 ($77,200 base, Crew Cab) is the extreme off-road configuration and the most expensive Silverado 1500. It is built on the same Trail Boss platform but adds Multimatic DSSV dampers (the same suspension technology used in the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and Camaro ZL1), front and rear electronic locking differentials, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT mud-terrain tires, a 34-gallon extended-range fuel tank, underbody cameras with washers, a new Baja drive mode, massaging front seats as standard, and forged carbon fiber exterior trim. The ZR2 is paired with the L78 6.6-liter V8 as the standard engine. A ZR2 Bison edition with additional Multimatic damper upgrades and AEV equipment is also available. With destination, the ZR2 starts at approximately $79,995.

Current 2027 Silverado 1500 Incentives

As of early November 2026, Chevrolet supports the Silverado with regional lease programs, Conquest Cash for buyers switching from competing trucks, and periodic finance rate offers. As an all-new redesign entering its first model year, significant purchase cash allowances are unlikely in the initial months of availability — new redesigns typically carry full market demand that reduces dealer motivation to discount. Incentive support typically increases as the model matures into its second and third model year. The Silverado’s volume as one of the top two best-selling vehicles in the U.S. also means Chevrolet calibrates incentives carefully by region. Check Chevrolet’s website for the current month’s programs before signing.

How to Negotiate the Best Price on a 2027 Silverado 1500

The 2027 Silverado’s invoice gaps run from roughly $1,500 on entry Work Truck configurations to over $4,500 on the High Country and ZR2. That spread reflects the Silverado’s volume positioning — entry configs sell at higher volume with tighter margins, while premium trims carry more room. As a full redesign in its launch year, the initial negotiating environment will be tighter than a carryover model, but the absolute dollar gaps still provide a credible foundation.

Invoice is your starting point. On the Custom Crew Cab 4×4 at $49,400 MSRP with an invoice of $46,979, a realistic opening offer is $47,500 to $48,000 before destination. On the Silverado (LT) Crew Cab 4×2 at $50,400 with an invoice of $47,426, targeting the $48,000 to $48,500 range before destination is achievable. On the Trail Boss Crew Cab at $61,200 with an invoice of $57,589, the $3,611 gap gives you meaningful room: a target of $58,500 to $59,000 before destination is a reasonable position.

High Country and ZR2 have the most room. The High Country 4×4 Crew Cab at $74,800 carries a $4,413 gap against its $70,387 invoice, and the ZR2 at $77,200 carries a $4,555 gap against $72,645. On trucks at this price point, targeting $71,000 to $72,000 on the High Country and $73,500 to $74,500 on the ZR2 before destination is a credible ask, particularly at the end of a model quarter.

The engine choice affects resale value. The L76 5.7-liter V8 and the diesel are expected to hold stronger resale values than the TurboMax four-cylinder, based on historical patterns in the full-size truck segment. If you plan to keep the truck five or more years this matters less; if you anticipate selling or trading within three years, the V8 configuration typically returns more of its purchase premium at trade-in.

Get the out-the-door price in writing before comparing dealers. Documentation fees, dealer add-ons, and prep charges vary significantly in the truck segment. On a $50,000 to $75,000 vehicle, a $700 swing in dealer fees matters. Email two to three Silverado dealers simultaneously with your exact configuration and ask for out-the-door prices. That parallel process produces the best result faster than negotiating with one dealer at a time.

The 2027 is an all-new truck — be cautious early. New redesigns sometimes carry early production quality variation that is worked out by the second and third year of production. Buyers who prioritize long-term reliability over having the newest model might consider waiting for the first round of owner experience to accumulate. This is not unique to the Silverado — it applies to any first-year redesign.

How the 2027 Silverado Compares to the Segment

The full-size half-ton truck segment is a three-truck fight for most buyers: the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the Ford F-150, and the Ram 1500. The Toyota Tundra and Nissan Titan are present but carry smaller market share.

The 2027 Silverado’s new V8 engines are its headline argument over both competitors. The L76’s 13,700-lb maximum towing capacity leads the class. The L78’s 481-horsepower output is the highest naturally aspirated V8 figure in the segment. Ford’s answer to the V8 conversation is its twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 lineup; Ram answers with its eTorque mild hybrid V8. For buyers who specifically want a large-displacement naturally aspirated V8 in their full-size truck, the 2027 Silverado is now the strongest argument in that direction.

The F-150’s advantages remain its PowerBoost hybrid option (a 430-hp hybrid that the Silverado still does not offer), its Pro Power Onboard generator capability, its longer-established reliability record on its current generation, and its broader dealer network. The Ram 1500 retains its class-leading ride comfort from its coil-spring rear suspension and delivers a more premium interior in its upper trims. Both the F-150 and Ram offer hybrid or mild hybrid options that the Silverado’s current powertrain lineup does not match.

The Silverado’s strongest positions are the new V8 engines’ towing and performance specs, the redesigned interior’s large standard screens now matching the class, and the Trail Boss and ZR2’s off-road hardware for buyers who want truck capability beyond paved roads.

Warranty

Chevrolet covers the 2027 Silverado 1500 with a 3-year / 36,000-mile basic warranty and a 5-year / 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. A 6-year / 100,000-mile corrosion perforation warranty and 5-year / 60,000-mile roadside assistance are also included. The powertrain warranty is the most relevant figure for a truck buyer: 5 years / 60,000 miles matches Ram and beats Ford’s 5-year / 60,000-mile coverage, though Toyota’s Tundra carries a 5-year / 60,000-mile powertrain warranty as well. Chevrolet does not include complimentary scheduled maintenance on the Silverado; maintenance costs are the buyer’s responsibility from day one.