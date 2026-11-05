2027 Audi A5 Invoice Price, Dealer Cost, and What You Should Pay

The Audi A5 is a mid-size luxury sedan that replaced the A4 in Audi’s U.S. lineup beginning with the 2025 model year. The A5 brings a larger body, a more powerful standard engine, and Audi’s latest infotainment architecture to the mid-range of its sedan lineup. For 2027, the A5 receives targeted package updates — including new option combinations on the Sport Plus and S Line Black Optic packages and newly introduced Driver Assistance, Executive, and Vorsprung packages — while the powertrain and core interior carry over from the redesigned 2025. The performance-focused S5 continues alongside with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. Here is what dealers paid and what you should be targeting.

2027 Audi A5 Invoice Price

The 2027 A5 is sold in a single consolidated trim level, replacing the Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige structure of earlier model years. Options and content are added through packages rather than sequential trim steps. The A5 is quattro AWD only — FWD is not available. Prices below exclude the destination charge.

Trim MSRP Invoice Gap A5 Premium quattro $50,400 $47,376 $3,024

2027 Audi S5 Invoice Price

The Audi S5 is the performance variant of the A5, powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 producing 362 horsepower. It is sold as a separate model alongside the A5. Prices below exclude the destination charge.

Trim MSRP Invoice Gap S5 Premium quattro $63,600 $59,784 $3,816

Invoice figures sourced from AutoFinder. Some pricing sources may list different MSRPs. Always verify the current MSRP on the window sticker before making an offer.

What Is the Destination Charge on the 2027 Audi A5?

The destination and delivery charge on the 2027 Audi A5 is approximately $1,395, based on the published all-in starting price of $51,795 against the base MSRP of $50,400. With destination included, the A5 Premium quattro starts at approximately $51,795 and the S5 Premium quattro starts at approximately $64,995 before options or dealer fees.

What Changed for 2027

The 2027 A5 is not a redesign — the current A5 generation was introduced for 2025 and carries over structurally. The 2027 updates are package-level refinements:

Sport Plus package updates: The Sport Plus package, which adds an S sport suspension, S Line exterior and interior trim, and red brake calipers, continues with updated content for 2027.

S Line Black Optic now available with 20-inch wheels: The S Line Black Optic appearance package can now be ordered with 20-inch wheels for 2027, up from 19-inch wheels on the prior year. This expands the visual impact of the black exterior trim treatment without requiring the full Sport Plus package.

New packages: Three new option packages debut for 2027: the Driver Assistance package, the Executive package, and the Vorsprung package. The Vorsprung package combines the content of Driver Assistance and Executive and adds additional features, following Audi’s established European packaging nomenclature. These packages consolidate optional content that was previously ordered as individual options.

Trim consolidation carries over from 2026: The A5 uses a single base trim (Premium) with package-based options rather than the sequential Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige tier structure used on the outgoing A4. This means the entry A5 starts more fully equipped than the entry A4 did, with leather seating, heated power front seats, navigation, the 14.5-inch touchscreen, and adaptive cruise control all standard.

Engine, Transmission, and Fuel Economy

A5 Premium quattro: A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. A 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard — FWD is not offered on the A5. Premium gasoline is recommended. The A5’s 268-horsepower output is a 67-horsepower increase over the A4 it replaced, delivered at a price point approximately $3,000 to $5,000 higher depending on configuration.

Fuel economy — A5: 22 city / 32 highway / 26 combined mpg. At 15,000 miles per year with premium fuel at $4.00 per gallon, estimated annual fuel cost is approximately $2,308.

Performance — A5: 0-60 mph in approximately 5.6 seconds (Audi’s figure).

S5 Premium quattro: A 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 producing 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. The same 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic and standard quattro AWD. Premium gasoline required.

Fuel economy — S5: 20 city / 30 highway / 23 combined mpg. The 94-horsepower increase over the A5 comes with approximately 3 mpg combined penalty.

Fuel tank: 15.9 gallons. At 26 mpg combined on the A5, estimated range is approximately 413 miles per tank.

Cargo: 11.7 cubic feet of trunk space. The A5 is a traditional sedan body — not the hatchback Sportback body style that was available on the prior generation A5 and was discontinued for the U.S. market beginning with the 2026 model year. Buyers who want the five-door hatchback utility of the Sportback do not have that option in the current U.S. A5 lineup.

Dimensions: The A5 is notably larger than the A3 it sits above in Audi’s lineup. Wheelbase is 111.0 inches (versus 103.8 in the A3), providing substantially more rear seat legroom. Overall length is 190.6 inches.

What the A5 Includes Standard

The A5 Premium quattro’s single-trim, package-based structure means the base vehicle arrives more fully equipped than entry luxury sedans that use a stripped base tier. Standard content on the 2027 A5 Premium includes:

Technology: A 14.5-inch MMI center touchscreen, 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 10-speaker audio system, and wireless phone charging.

Comfort and convenience: Genuine leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and push-button start, and a power trunk lid.

Safety and driver assistance: Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beams, traffic sign recognition, and pedestrian detection. Adaptive cruise control is standard on the A5 — on the outgoing A4, it was optional on the entry trim.

Wheels: 18-inch alloy wheels standard; 19-inch and 20-inch options available through packages.

Available Packages

Because the 2027 A5 uses a single trim with package-based options, understanding what the packages add is essential to getting the right configuration:

The Sport Plus package is the performance-focused upgrade path. It adds an S sport suspension with a lowered ride height, S Line exterior styling with more aggressive front and rear fascias, S Line interior trim, and red brake calipers. This is the right package for buyers who want the A5’s sporting character more fully expressed without stepping to the S5’s higher price and V6 engine.

The S Line Black Optic package is the appearance-focused upgrade. It replaces bright exterior trim with black accents across the grille, window surrounds, and exterior trim pieces. For 2027, 20-inch black wheels are now available with this package. It is the choice for buyers who want an aggressive blacked-out exterior look without the sport suspension of the Sport Plus package.

The Driver Assistance package adds the 3D surround-view camera system, automatic parking with remote parking capability, the new parking memory function (which allows the car to learn and replay parking sequences automatically), and rear emergency braking. This package consolidates the technology-focused optional content that was previously ordered individually.

The Executive package adds a head-up display, dynamic animated LED ambient interior lighting, ventilated front seats, and a Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System upgrade over the standard 10-speaker audio. This is the comfort-focused upgrade path.

The Vorsprung package combines the content of both the Driver Assistance and Executive packages and adds further premium content. It is Audi’s fully-loaded configuration for buyers who want every available feature without selecting individual packages. Vorsprung is Audi’s German term for advancement and has been used as a premium tier designation across the European lineup for several years; its addition to the U.S. A5 for 2027 brings a familiar European option structure to American buyers.

An optional 10.9-inch front passenger display is also available, adding a separate touchscreen on the passenger side of the dashboard for navigation, entertainment, or other content accessible to the front passenger without distracting the driver.

A5 vs. S5: Which Makes Sense

The gap between the A5 Premium ($50,400) and the S5 Premium ($63,600) is $13,200 before destination. The S5 delivers 94 more horsepower, 111 more lb-ft of torque, and a V6 engine with a character the 2.0-liter four-cylinder cannot match above 4,000 RPM. The S5 also adds standard sport seats with added lateral support and S-specific interior badging and trim details.

The A5’s case is straightforward: at $50,400, it delivers 268 horsepower, standard AWD, a full technology suite, and genuine everyday performance at a price that is $13,200 less than the S5. The 0-60 time of approximately 5.6 seconds is brisk by any practical measure. The A5 is the right choice for the majority of buyers who want a well-equipped, fast enough luxury sedan without the V6 premium.

The S5’s case is for buyers who specifically want the V6’s power delivery, the deeper exhaust note, and the added performance margin that 362 horsepower provides. At $63,600 before destination, the S5 is priced close to entry-level BMW M340i and Mercedes-AMG C43 territory. It is a credible performer in that class at a price point that undercuts those models’ fully-loaded configurations.

Current 2027 Audi A5 Incentives

As of early November 2026, Audi typically supports the A5 with regional lease programs and periodic finance rate offers. The A5’s positioning as the entry to Audi’s mid-size sedan lineup means inventory levels and incentive support vary by region. The three-year / 30,000-mile Audi Signature Care complimentary maintenance program is included with every new A5 and covers scheduled oil changes, brake fluid inspections, and multi-point inspections. Check Audi’s website for the current month’s lease and finance programs before signing paperwork, as incentives update monthly and vary by market.

How to Negotiate the Best Price on a 2027 Audi A5

The A5’s $3,024 invoice gap — $50,400 MSRP against an invoice of $47,376 — is one of the larger absolute gaps in the entry luxury mid-size sedan segment. That gap is your negotiating foundation, and Audi’s mid-size lineup typically sees more negotiating flexibility than the entry A3.

Invoice is your starting point. On the A5 Premium at $50,400 MSRP, a realistic opening offer is $48,200 to $48,800 before destination. Getting the deal into the $48,000 to $49,000 range before destination is achievable, particularly at dealerships with allocation pressure near the end of a model quarter.

The S5’s gap is larger in absolute terms. At $3,816 on the S5 Premium ($63,600 MSRP / $59,784 invoice), a realistic target is $60,500 to $61,200 before destination. Performance variants in the luxury segment typically carry more dealer markup room than volume configurations, and the S5’s narrower buyer pool increases dealer motivation to close deals.

Package pricing matters. Because the 2027 A5 uses a single base trim with packages, the negotiated price should cover the full configured vehicle including packages, not just the base MSRP. Get the out-the-door price on a fully specified vehicle — with whichever packages you want — before comparing dealers. A configured A5 with the Executive and Driver Assistance packages added could easily reach $58,000 to $60,000 before destination; get invoice data on those packages as well before entering final negotiations.

Factor in Audi Signature Care. Three years and 30,000 miles of complimentary maintenance is included with every new A5. Relative to comparable vehicles that charge separately for maintenance, this has real cash value over the first three years of ownership and is a legitimate ownership advantage in the total cost calculation.

How the 2027 A5 Compares to the Segment

The mid-size luxury sedan segment includes the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Lexus IS, Genesis G80, Cadillac CT5, and Volvo S60 as the primary alternatives. The A5’s advantages over the class are the standard quattro AWD across the entire lineup, the larger 14.5-inch touchscreen versus many competitors’ smaller units, the 268-horsepower output at the entry configuration, and the standard adaptive cruise control that some competitors reserve for higher trims.

The BMW 3 Series starts around $44,900 with RWD standard; AWD (xDrive) adds approximately $2,000 and is available across most trims. The BMW is the driver’s benchmark of the segment with the most engaging handling dynamics but starts at a lower price than the A5. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts around $46,000 and delivers the most refined interior in the segment in its current generation, with a similarly large touchscreen to the A5. The Genesis G80 starts around $49,750 and offers the strongest warranty in the segment (5-year/60,000-mile powertrain) alongside aggressive pricing and a genuinely competitive interior, though with lower resale value than German alternatives. The Lexus IS starts around $41,650 and is available as a hybrid; it trails on interior technology but leads on long-term reliability data.

The 2027 A5 makes the strongest argument when standard AWD, Audi’s brand positioning, and the large standard touchscreen are weighted heavily. For buyers who put driving dynamics first, the BMW 3 Series remains the benchmark. For buyers who want the best warranty in the segment, the Genesis G80 is worth serious consideration alongside the A5.

Warranty

Audi covers the 2027 A5 and S5 with a 4-year / 50,000-mile basic warranty and a 4-year / 50,000-mile powertrain warranty. A 12-year / unlimited-mile corrosion perforation warranty and 4 years of roadside assistance are also included. Audi Signature Care provides 3 years / 30,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance. These warranty terms are shorter at the powertrain level than Genesis (5-year/60,000-mile) and Lexus (6-year/70,000-mile for certified pre-owned, 4-year/50,000-mile for new), but are consistent with BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the segment.