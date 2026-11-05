2027 Audi A3 Invoice Price, Dealer Cost, and What You Should Pay

The Audi A3 is the entry point to the Audi sedan lineup and one of the more compelling arguments for choosing a German luxury compact over a mainstream alternative. For 2027, the A3 receives a meaningful interior refresh — its most significant update since the current generation launched. The overhauled cockpit brings a 12.8-inch curved touchscreen and 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster under a single continuous panel, redesigned dashboard architecture, updated driver assistance systems with autonomous lane change capability, and revised center console ergonomics. The powertrain and exterior carry over. Here is what the 2027 A3 costs at dealer invoice and what you should be targeting.

2027 Audi A3 Invoice Prices

The 2027 A3 is offered in quattro all-wheel drive across its trim lineup. At the time of this writing, Audi has published pricing for the entry configuration. The full trim structure — including Premium Plus and S Line variants consistent with prior model years — was not yet formally published for the 2027 model year. The table below reflects confirmed pricing for the available configuration; check back as additional trim pricing is released.

Trim MSRP Invoice Gap Premium quattro $40,700 $38,258 $2,442

2027 Audi S3 Invoice Price

The Audi S3 is the performance-focused variant of the A3, powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 328 horsepower. It is sold as a separate model with its own pricing. Prices below exclude the destination charge.

Trim MSRP Invoice Gap S3 Premium quattro $52,500 $49,351 $3,149

Invoice figures sourced from AutoFinder. Some pricing sources may list different MSRPs. Always verify the current MSRP on the window sticker before making an offer. The 2027 A3 trim lineup was not fully published at the time of this writing; check with your dealer for Premium Plus and S Line pricing as it becomes available.

What Is the Destination Charge on the 2027 Audi A3?

The destination and delivery charge on the Audi A3 is $1,295, consistent with the 2025 and 2026 model years. With destination included, the A3 Premium quattro comes to approximately $42,000 and the S3 Premium quattro comes to approximately $53,800 before options or dealer fees.

What Changed for 2027

The 2027 A3 receives Audi’s most extensive interior update of the current generation — a redesigned cockpit that brings the A3’s tech presentation in line with the broader Audi lineup’s move toward curved display panels and simplified physical controls.

New curved display panel: A 12.8-inch MMI touchscreen and 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit gauge cluster are now housed under a single curved continuous panel. This replaces the two separate screens of the outgoing interior and mirrors the presentation found in the larger A4, A6, and Q-series Audis. The arrangement provides a wider, more integrated visual field without the visual break between gauge cluster and infotainment screen.

Redesigned dashboard: The instrument panel architecture is fully redesigned around the new display panel. Decorative trim now runs the full width of the cockpit and is available in carbon fiber, faux suede, or woven fabric depending on trim, adding a more premium visual character than the outgoing design.

Revised center console: The wireless charging tray is repositioned to face the driver, adds faster wireless charging, and includes cooling vents to prevent device overheating during extended charging. The shifter position and center console layout are otherwise unchanged.

Haptic steering wheel controls: Physical steering wheel buttons are replaced with haptic-feedback touch pads with integrated scroll wheels. This matches Audi’s current generation of steering wheel interface design across the lineup, though some owners find haptic controls less intuitive than physical buttons in motion.

Upgraded driver assistance: The 2027 A3 adds autonomous lane change capability on the highway as standard, allowing the car to change lanes automatically when the driver activates the turn signal at highway speed. The optional 360-degree camera system now produces 3D surround views. A new parking memory function allows the car to learn and replay parking sequences automatically from up to 50 meters away.

What did not change: The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 48-volt mild hybrid assist, the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the standard quattro AWD system, the exterior design, and the overall cabin dimensions are all carried over from 2026. The 201-horsepower output and fuel economy figures are unchanged.

Engine, Transmission, and Fuel Economy

A3 (Premium, Premium Plus, S Line): A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a 48-volt mild hybrid system producing 201 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. The 48-volt mild hybrid does not allow the car to drive on electric power alone; it provides torque fill at low RPM and allows the engine to restart more smoothly from stop-start operation. A 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard across the entire A3 lineup — FWD is not available. Premium gasoline is recommended.

Fuel economy — A3: 24 city / 33 highway / 28 combined mpg. At 15,000 miles per year with premium fuel at $4.00 per gallon, estimated annual fuel cost is approximately $2,143.

S3: A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 328 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The S3 uses a 6-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission and standard quattro AWD. 0-60 mph in approximately 4.5 seconds. Premium gasoline required.

Fuel economy — S3: 24 city / 33 highway / 28 combined mpg (same EPA rating as the standard A3 despite the power increase).

Fuel tank: 14.5 gallons. At 28 mpg combined, estimated range is approximately 406 miles per tank.

Dimensions: The A3 is a compact sedan on a 103.8-inch wheelbase — shorter than the Toyota Corolla (106.3 inches) and Honda Civic (107.7 inches). Rear seat space is tighter than mainstream compact sedans as a result. Trunk volume is 11.6 cubic feet.

What Each Trim Includes

The A3 Premium quattro ($40,700) is the entry A3 and the most feature-complete entry configuration in its class by a significant margin. Standard content includes the new 12.8-inch MMI curved touchscreen and 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, a panoramic moonroof, genuine leather upholstery with heated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and push-button start, LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a Bang & Olufsen sound system option, and Audi’s full Pre-Sense safety suite: forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and the new autonomous lane change capability. Three years and 30,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance under Audi Signature Care is included.

Based on the 2026 model structure, the A3 Premium Plus is expected to add a standard 360-degree surround view camera system (now with 3D capability for 2027), automated parking assist with the new 50-meter parking memory function, a Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, and additional driver comfort features. The A3 Premium Plus S Line is expected to add sport-tuned suspension with a lowered ride height, sport front seats with bolster support, S Line exterior badging, and black exterior trim details. Pricing for these trims had not been formally announced at the time of this writing.

The S3 Premium quattro ($52,500) upgrades to the 328-horsepower engine and adds 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension with adjustable dampers, Brembo brakes, sport bucket seats with microfiber trim, a flat-bottom sport steering wheel, metal sport pedals, carbon fiber interior trim, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control with lane centering as standard. The S3’s 48-volt mild hybrid system also supports a more aggressive launch control function than the standard A3. At $52,500, the S3 starts at $11,800 over the entry A3 and delivers a meaningfully different driving experience.

Current 2027 Audi A3 Incentives

As of early November 2026, Audi typically supports the A3 with regional lease programs and periodic finance rate offers. The A3’s consistent demand in the entry luxury sedan category, combined with limited inventory relative to mainstream compact sedans, means large purchase allowances are uncommon. The three-year / 30,000-mile Audi Signature Care complimentary maintenance program is included with every new A3 and covers scheduled oil changes, brake fluid inspections, and multi-point inspections — adding meaningful real-world value over the ownership period. Check Audi’s website for the current month’s lease and finance programs before signing paperwork.

How to Negotiate the Best Price on a 2027 Audi A3

The A3 Premium’s $2,442 invoice gap — $40,700 MSRP against an invoice of $38,258 — is the largest absolute gap we have seen in the entry luxury compact sedan segment. That gap is your negotiating foundation.

Invoice is your starting point. On the A3 Premium at $40,700 MSRP, a realistic opening offer is $39,000 to $39,500 before destination. The $2,442 gap gives you meaningful room, and Audi dealers operate in a more negotiation-receptive environment than Toyota or Honda stores on comparable entry-priced vehicles. Getting the deal into the $39,000 to $39,500 range before destination is achievable, particularly if you are willing to work with multiple dealers.

The S3’s gap is larger. At $3,149 on the S3, the invoice gap is proportionally higher than the standard A3. A realistic target on the S3 Premium at $52,500 MSRP is $50,000 to $50,500 before destination. Performance variants like the S3 often have more negotiating room than entry trims because their buyer pool is narrower and dealers are more motivated to move them.

Factor in Audi Signature Care. Three years and 30,000 miles of complimentary maintenance is included with every new A3. Relative to comparable vehicles that do not include maintenance — the BMW 2 Series, for example, dropped its complimentary maintenance program — the A3’s maintenance coverage has real cash value. It is not a reason to pay sticker, but it is a legitimate ownership advantage worth factoring into the total cost comparison.

Wait for Premium Plus pricing if that is your target. If you want the 360-degree camera, Bang & Olufsen 3D audio, or automated parking on the Premium Plus, hold off until Audi releases official Premium Plus pricing for 2027 and get invoice data before negotiating. The 2026 Premium Plus started at $44,295 with destination; expect a modest increase for 2027.

How the 2027 A3 Compares to the Segment

The entry luxury compact sedan segment includes the BMW 2 Series, Mercedes-Benz CLA, Acura Integra, Genesis G70, and Cadillac CT4 as the primary alternatives. The A3’s advantages over the class are the standard quattro AWD system (no FWD-or-nothing compromise), the new interior’s curved display panel elevating the visual quality above most of the segment, the 48-volt mild hybrid’s refinement at low RPM, and the included Signature Care maintenance program.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA starts around $39,100 but offers FWD as the base configuration; AWD (4MATIC) adds approximately $2,000. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe starts around $38,200 with AWD (xDrive) standard, making it the closest competitive match to the A3’s standard-AWD positioning at a slightly lower entry price. The Acura Integra starts around $32,000 and offers a manual transmission option — the only one in the segment — at a significantly lower price than the A3, though the Integra’s interior tech trails the 2027 A3’s refreshed cockpit. The Genesis G70 starts around $38,000, includes a strong powertrain and warranty terms (5-year/60,000-mile powertrain), and is frequently discounted more aggressively than German competitors.

The 2027 A3’s refreshed interior meaningfully narrows the in-cabin tech gap that had opened between the A3 and newer-generation competitors like the CLA and BMW 2 Series. For buyers who prioritize standard AWD, German brand prestige, and a genuinely premium interior presentation in a compact sedan at a price that starts around $40,000 with destination, the 2027 A3 is now the strongest version of that argument in its current generation.

Warranty

Audi covers the 2027 A3 with a 4-year / 50,000-mile basic warranty and a 4-year / 50,000-mile powertrain warranty. A 12-year / unlimited-mile corrosion perforation warranty and 4 years of roadside assistance are also included. Audi Signature Care provides 3 years / 30,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance. The basic and powertrain terms are shorter than Genesis (5-year/60,000-mile powertrain), and the maintenance coverage is shorter than what BMW historically offered on some models. That said, the combination of 4-year basic coverage and 3-year complimentary maintenance provides solid real-world protection across the period when the vehicle is most likely to be owned by the original buyer.