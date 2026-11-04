2027 Volkswagen Taos Invoice Price, Dealer Cost, and What You Should Pay

The Volkswagen Taos is a subcompact crossover that sits below the Tiguan in Volkswagen’s SUV lineup and delivers a European driving character, a spacious interior for its exterior footprint, and a turbocharged engine at a price that starts under $27,000. For 2027, the Taos carries over without major changes from 2026 — the powertrain, trim structure, and core content are unchanged. The lineup spans five trim levels: S, Sport, SE, SE Black, and SEL, with FWD and 4Motion AWD available on most configurations. Here is what dealers paid and what you should be targeting.

2027 Volkswagen Taos Invoice Prices

The 2027 Taos is available in nine configurations across five trim levels. FWD is available on the S, Sport, SE, and SE Black; AWD (4Motion) is available on all trims and is the only drivetrain on the SEL. Prices below exclude the $1,475 destination charge.

Trim MSRP Invoice Gap S FWD $26,500 $25,411 $1,089 Sport FWD $27,400 $26,304 $1,096 S 4Motion AWD $28,200 $27,072 $1,128 Sport 4Motion AWD $29,100 $27,937 $1,163 SE FWD $29,290 $28,117 $1,173 SE 4Motion AWD $30,990 $29,751 $1,239 SE Black FWD $31,540 $30,278 $1,262 SE Black 4Motion AWD $33,240 $31,911 $1,329 SEL 4Motion AWD $35,900 $34,465 $1,435

Invoice figures sourced from AutoFinder. Some pricing sources may list different MSRPs. Always verify the current MSRP on the window sticker before making an offer.

What Is the Destination Charge on the 2027 Volkswagen Taos?

The destination and delivery charge on the 2027 Volkswagen Taos is $1,475. With destination included, the range runs from approximately $27,975 on the S FWD to approximately $37,375 on the SEL 4Motion AWD before any options or dealer fees.

What Changed for 2027

The 2027 Taos is a carryover model. Volkswagen did not announce new standard features, powertrain changes, new trims, or exterior updates for the 2027 model year. The Taos remains in its first generation, introduced for the 2022 model year. For buyers who were shopping the 2026 Taos, the 2027 is the same vehicle. If a dealer has remaining 2026 Taos inventory, comparing the out-the-door price against a similarly configured 2027 is worth doing before committing to the new model year.

Engine, Transmission, and Fuel Economy

All 2027 Taos configurations use a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 174 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard across the lineup. Regular unleaded fuel is recommended. No manual transmission is available on the Taos.

Fuel economy — FWD trims (S FWD, Sport FWD, SE FWD, SE Black FWD):

27 city / 35 highway / 30 combined mpg

Fuel economy — 4Motion AWD trims (S, Sport, SE, SE Black, SEL):

25 city / 33 highway / 28 combined mpg

The FWD Taos delivers 30 mpg combined, which is competitive in the subcompact SUV segment. The AWD penalty is modest at 2 mpg combined. At 15,000 miles per year and $3.50 per gallon, the fuel cost difference between FWD and AWD is approximately $125 annually — a minor factor in the drivetrain decision relative to the $1,700 price premium for AWD on the S and Sport trims.

Cargo space: 24.9 cubic feet behind the rear seats, expanding to approximately 65 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. The Taos delivers notably more cargo volume than the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-30 at comparable price points.

Fuel tank: 13.2 gallons. At 30 mpg combined on the FWD, estimated range is approximately 396 miles per tank.

What Each Trim Includes

The S FWD ($26,500) is the entry Taos and delivers a substantial standard equipment list for a vehicle at this price. Standard content includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker audio system, LED exterior lighting, rain-sensing wipers, 17-inch alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, manually adjustable front seats, push-button start, automatic climate control, a backup camera, and Volkswagen’s full IQ.DRIVE driver assistance suite: adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go, Front Assist automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, and lane keeping assist. The S FWD is the entry point and delivers all of VW’s safety technology as standard at a price under $27,000.

The Sport FWD ($27,400) is a sport appearance package over the S. It adds an aggressive black exterior treatment: a black grille, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black exterior accents, a rear spoiler, and black and gray interior seating with yellow accent stitching. The Sport adds visual distinction and larger wheels without stepping to the SE’s comfort and technology upgrades. It is the right choice for buyers who want the Taos’s sporty character at the lowest price without the full SE content package.

The S 4Motion AWD ($28,200) and Sport 4Motion AWD ($29,100) add Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system to the S and Sport configurations. At $28,200, the AWD S is the entry point for Taos buyers who need all-weather traction. Over the FWD S, the AWD version also adds 18-inch wheels and heated washer nozzles, heated mirrors, and heated front seats — content the FWD S does not include.

The SE FWD ($29,290) is where the Taos steps from functional to genuinely well-equipped. Over the S, the SE adds a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, keyless entry and remote start, front and rear parking sensors, synthetic leather (CloudTex) upholstery, an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless charging pad, and a six-speaker audio system. The SE is the best value configuration in the Taos lineup for buyers who want everyday comfort and convenience technology without paying for the SE Black’s appearance package or the SEL’s full premium content. At $29,290 before destination, it undercuts the equivalent-content Tiguan by several thousand dollars.

The SE 4Motion AWD ($30,990) adds 4Motion AWD to the SE’s full content package. At $30,990, it is the most popular Taos configuration in markets where all-weather capability is a priority, combining the SE’s comfort and technology content with AWD traction.

The SE Black FWD ($31,540) and 4Motion AWD ($33,240) are appearance packages built on the SE. The SE Black adds a panoramic moonroof, a black roof, black A-pillars and B-pillars, black mirror housings, and black roof rails. FWD SE Black models use 18-inch black wheels; AWD SE Black models step up to 19-inch black wheels. The SE Black is the choice for buyers who want the Taos’s sporty visual personality with the SE’s full comfort and technology content.

The SEL 4Motion AWD ($35,900) is the top Taos configuration and AWD is the only available drivetrain. Over the SE Black, the SEL adds 19-inch wheels, genuine leather seating, ventilated front seats, ambient interior lighting, a Volkswagen Premium Audio system with an 8-speaker setup and a subwoofer, navigation, road sign recognition, and a Digital Cockpit Pro instrument display. At $35,900 before destination, the SEL is the fully loaded Taos and the choice for buyers who want the complete equipment list in a compact, European-branded SUV.

FWD vs. 4Motion AWD: Which Makes Sense

The 4Motion AWD premium ranges from $1,700 on the S to $1,700 on the Sport and SE trims. At $2 per gallon in fuel savings over AWD (approximately $125 per year at 15,000 miles), the FWD Taos has a clear economic advantage in warm-climate markets where winter traction is not a consideration. For buyers in Florida, Texas, California, and similar markets, the FWD Taos delivers the same powertrain, interior, and content at a meaningfully lower price.

The case for 4Motion is strongest in markets with regular rain, snow, or ice. The AWD system engages automatically with no driver intervention required, and the Taos’s platform responds well to the additional traction in adverse conditions. Worth noting: the AWD S adds heated front seats, heated mirrors, and heated washer nozzles over the FWD S — content upgrades bundled with the AWD package that have real value for cold-climate buyers independent of the drivetrain itself.

The SEL is AWD only. Buyers who want the SEL’s full equipment list — leather, ventilated seats, premium audio, ambient lighting — do not have a FWD option.

Current 2027 Volkswagen Taos Incentives

As of early November 2026, Volkswagen typically supports the Taos with regional lease programs and periodic purchase financing offers. The Taos’s consistent demand in the subcompact SUV segment means VW does not regularly offer large purchase allowances on this model in balanced markets. Volkswagen includes 2 years / 20,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance across the entire Taos lineup — covering oil changes and brake fluid checks — which adds meaningful ownership value at no additional cost. Check Volkswagen’s website for the current month’s lease and finance programs before signing paperwork, as incentives vary by region and update monthly.

How to Negotiate the Best Price on a 2027 Volkswagen Taos

The 2027 Taos’s invoice gaps run from $1,089 on the S FWD to $1,435 on the SEL 4Motion AWD. These are consistent gaps in the $1,000 to $1,500 range across all configurations — meaningful in absolute dollars and a solid negotiating foundation at this price point.

Invoice is your starting point. On the SE FWD at $29,290 MSRP with an invoice of $28,117, a realistic opening offer is $28,400 to $28,700 before destination. On the SE 4Motion AWD at $30,990 with an invoice of $29,751, targeting the $30,000 to $30,300 range before destination is a credible position. On the SEL at $35,900 with an invoice of $34,465, the $1,435 gap gives you room: a target of $34,700 to $35,000 before destination is reasonable.

The 2027 is a carryover. Because the 2027 Taos is mechanically and content-identical to the 2026, any dealer with 2026 inventory is a comparison point. A 2026 SE FWD discounted to clear could easily come in well under the 2027’s invoice price. Getting the out-the-door price on remaining 2026 units alongside 2027 quotes is straightforward and can produce meaningful savings.

Email multiple VW dealers for out-the-door quotes. Documentation fees and dealer add-on packages vary significantly between stores. On a vehicle in the $28,000 to $35,000 range, a $500 swing in dealer fees represents a larger percentage of the deal than on a higher-priced vehicle. Getting simultaneous out-the-door quotes from two to three dealers in your market is the most effective approach.

Factor in complimentary maintenance. Volkswagen’s 2-year / 20,000-mile maintenance program covers scheduled oil changes and a brake fluid check, worth approximately $200 to $400 over the coverage period. This is an ownership advantage that does not appear in the sticker comparison against competitors who charge for maintenance separately.

How the 2027 Taos Compares to the Segment

The subcompact SUV segment is one of the most competitive in the new car market. The Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-30, Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos, Chevrolet Trax, Buick Encore GX, and Subaru Crosstrek are the primary alternatives. The Taos’s advantages over most of the class are its turbocharged engine’s real-world torque at low RPM, its cargo volume (among the largest in the segment), its German-brand refinement and build quality, and the standard IQ.DRIVE safety suite across the lineup.

The Honda HR-V starts around $24,500 and delivers class-leading interior flexibility with its Magic Seat system, but uses a naturally aspirated engine and trails the Taos on highway fuel economy. The Mazda CX-30 is the driver-focused choice at comparable pricing, with the most refined driving character in the segment, but its smaller rear seat and cargo area limit practicality. The Hyundai Kona starts around $24,500 and is available as a hybrid; the Kia Seltos starts around $24,260 and offers strong feature content at competitive pricing with Kia’s 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Subaru Crosstrek includes standard AWD across its lineup, which the Taos does not, and starts around $26,000.

The Taos’s main competitive limitation relative to Hyundai and Kia alternatives is its shorter powertrain warranty: 4 years / 50,000 miles versus Hyundai and Kia’s 5 years / 60,000 miles. For buyers in Florida and similar warm-climate markets where AWD is not a priority, the FWD Taos starting under $27,000 with a full safety suite and turbocharged engine is a genuinely strong value proposition. For buyers who want a compact SUV with a European character, responsive power delivery, and a larger-than-class cargo area, the 2027 Taos remains one of the more compelling options in its price range.

Warranty

Volkswagen covers the 2027 Taos with a 4-year / 50,000-mile basic warranty and a 4-year / 50,000-mile powertrain warranty. A 7-year / 100,000-mile corrosion warranty is also included. These terms are shorter than what Hyundai and Kia offer on comparable subcompact SUVs, where 5-year / 60,000-mile powertrain coverage is standard. Volkswagen includes 2 years / 20,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance and 3 years / 36,000 miles of roadside assistance across all Taos configurations.