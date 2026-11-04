2027 Volkswagen Jetta Invoice Price, Dealer Cost, and What You Should Pay

The Volkswagen Jetta is the best-selling German-brand sedan in the United States and one of the most underappreciated values in the compact car segment. For 2027, the Jetta enters the year with a targeted set of upgrades rather than a full redesign: keyless entry and push-button start become standard on the entry S and Sport trims for the first time, and an upgraded infotainment system with satellite radio, voice control, and a six-speaker audio setup rolls out across the entire lineup. The performance-focused Jetta GLI continues in its single Autobahn configuration with the same 228-horsepower turbocharged engine and manual transmission. Here is what dealers paid and what you should be targeting.

2027 Volkswagen Jetta Invoice Prices

The 2027 Jetta is available in four trim levels: S, Sport, SE, and SEL. All use a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and are front-wheel drive only. Prices below exclude the destination charge.

Trim MSRP Invoice Gap S $23,995 $23,035 $960 Sport $25,395 $24,379 $1,016 SE $26,995 $25,915 $1,080 SEL $29,995 $28,795 $1,200

2027 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Invoice Price

The Jetta GLI is sold as a separate model from the standard Jetta and is available in one configuration for 2027: the Autobahn. It uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, paired to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Prices below exclude the destination charge.

Trim MSRP Invoice Gap GLI Autobahn $33,795 $32,443 $1,352

Invoice figures sourced from AutoFinder. Some pricing sources may list different MSRPs. Always verify the current MSRP on the window sticker before making an offer.

What Is the Destination Charge on the 2027 Volkswagen Jetta?

Volkswagen has not formally published the 2027 Jetta destination charge at the time of this writing. Based on the 2025 and 2026 Jetta destination charge of $1,195, expect approximately the same figure for 2027. With destination, the Jetta S comes to roughly $25,190 and the SEL reaches approximately $31,190. The GLI Autobahn with estimated destination is approximately $34,990. Confirm the exact destination charge on the window sticker before finalizing your deal.

What Changed for 2027

The 2027 Jetta does not receive a redesign, but the upgrades it does get are well-targeted at real ownership pain points on lower trims:

Keyless entry and push-button start are now standard on the S and Sport trims. These features were previously limited to the SE and above, which meant the two least expensive Jettas required a physical key to unlock the door. For 2027, KESSY proximity keyless access and push-button start come standard across the entire Jetta lineup.

Upgraded infotainment now ships on every 2027 Jetta. The Composition Media system adds satellite radio, enhanced voice control, and a six-speaker audio configuration as standard equipment, including on the S and Sport where a simpler system was previously fitted.

Premium Speech with AI integration and an enhanced Premium Radio experience are newly available options for 2027.

Rear seatbelt reminder is enhanced across the entire lineup for 2027.

The powertrain, platform, exterior design, and core trim content carry over from 2026. The Jetta remains in its seventh generation, introduced for the 2019 model year.

Engine, Transmission, and Fuel Economy

Standard Jetta (S, Sport, SE, SEL): A 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive standard on all trims. Regular unleaded fuel recommended.

Fuel economy — standard Jetta:

S: 29 city / 40 highway / 34 combined mpg

Sport, SE, SEL: 29 city / 40 highway / 33 combined mpg

Jetta GLI Autobahn: A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The GLI comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission; a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic is available. Front-wheel drive. Regular unleaded fuel recommended. The GLI also includes an electronically controlled limited-slip differential as standard, which the standard Jetta does not offer.

Fuel economy — GLI Autobahn: 26 city / 35 highway / 29 combined mpg (manual). The DSG automatic posts comparable or slightly better figures.

Fuel tank: 13.2 gallons across all Jetta configurations.

Cargo: 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space. The Jetta’s trunk is one of the largest in the compact sedan class and a practical advantage over hatchback competitors with equivalent or smaller overall dimensions.

Dimensions: 186.9 inches overall length, 70.8 inches width, 57.4 inches height, 105.6-inch wheelbase. The Jetta is a full-size sedan in footprint — noticeably longer and wider than a Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla — at a compact sedan price.

What Each Trim Includes

The S ($23,995) is the entry Jetta and one of the most complete compact sedans in its price range. Standard content for 2027 includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio, Bluetooth, voice control, Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE driver assistance suite (adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go, Front Assist automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitor, rear traffic alert), LED headlights, a backup camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, cloth seating, automatic climate control, and — new for 2027 — KESSY keyless entry and push-button start. The S is now a meaningfully more complete vehicle at its price point than the equivalent 2026 trim.

The Sport ($25,395) adds a sport exterior package over the S: a sport body kit with more aggressive front and rear fascias, 17-inch alloy wheels, sport suspension tuning, and a rear spoiler. It also gains a sport steering wheel and shift knob, sport pedals, and tinted rear windows. The Sport represents the best visual and dynamics upgrade in the Jetta lineup for buyers who want a more aggressive look without the full GLI price premium. It also gains keyless entry and push-button start standard for 2027.

The SE ($26,995) steps from sport appearance to daily comfort. Over the Sport, the SE adds a power panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable heated driver’s seat, synthetic leather seating, a wireless charging pad, heated front seats, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, and rain-sensing wipers. The SE is the trim where the Jetta transitions from functional to genuinely comfortable for daily use, and at $26,995 it delivers a substantial content package at a price point that undercuts similarly equipped German competitors by several thousand dollars.

The SEL ($29,995) is the top Jetta trim. Over the SE, the SEL adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a Beats audio system, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, leather seating, ambient interior lighting, and a more premium interior presentation. At $29,995, the SEL is the most expensive standard Jetta and the choice for buyers who want the full equipment list without the GLI’s performance character.

The GLI Autobahn ($33,795) is a separate performance-focused model built on the Jetta platform. Standard content includes the 228-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, a 6-speed manual transmission (DSG available), an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, sport-tuned adaptive suspension (DCC), Brembo front brakes, 18-inch Valencia wheels, sport bucket seats with leather and cloth trim, a flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddle shifters (DSG), a 10.25-inch digital cockpit display, a 10-inch touchscreen with navigation, a Beats premium audio system, ambient lighting, and the full IQ.DRIVE safety suite. The GLI Autobahn delivers GTI-level performance hardware in a sedan body for buyers who want the practicality of a large trunk alongside a genuinely engaging driving character.

Standard vs. GLI: Which Makes More Sense?

The gap between the top standard Jetta (SEL at $29,995) and the GLI Autobahn ($33,795) is $3,800 before destination. The GLI adds 70 more horsepower, the limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, adaptive suspension, and a 10.25-inch digital cockpit display that the SEL does not offer. For buyers who prioritize performance, the GLI Autobahn is the choice — it is one of the most capable front-wheel-drive sedans available at any price in the U.S. market, and its combination of a manual transmission option, limited-slip differential, and adaptive suspension is rare at $33,795.

For buyers who prioritize fuel economy, the standard Jetta’s 1.5-liter engine posts 33 to 34 mpg combined against the GLI’s 29 mpg. Over 15,000 miles per year at $3.50 per gallon, that 4 to 5 mpg difference saves approximately $225 to $285 annually. The standard Jetta is also meaningfully quieter at highway speeds and delivers a more relaxed daily commuting experience. For buyers who do not care about the sport character and want the most comfortable, fuel-efficient version of the Jetta, the SE at $26,995 is the best value configuration in the lineup.

Current 2027 Volkswagen Jetta Incentives

As of early November 2026, Volkswagen typically supports the Jetta with regional lease programs and occasional purchase financing offers. The Jetta’s consistent demand and competitive pricing mean VW does not commonly offer large purchase allowances on this model in balanced markets. Volkswagen’s 2-year / 20,000-mile complimentary maintenance program (oil changes and brake fluid checks) adds real ownership value at no additional cost and reduces the first two years of maintenance expense meaningfully. Check Volkswagen’s website for the current month’s lease and finance programs before signing paperwork.

How to Negotiate the Best Price on a 2027 Volkswagen Jetta

The 2027 Jetta’s invoice gaps run from $960 on the S to $1,352 on the GLI Autobahn. These are modest gaps in absolute dollar terms, reflecting a vehicle that is already competitively priced for its content. That said, the invoice gap is still your negotiating anchor, and the Jetta’s market position — solid but not Honda Civic-level tight — gives buyers more room to negotiate than on the top-selling compact sedans.

Invoice is your starting point. On the SE at $26,995 MSRP with an invoice of $25,915, a realistic opening offer is $26,200 to $26,500 before destination. On the SEL at $29,995 with an invoice of $28,795, targeting the $29,000 to $29,300 range before destination is a credible position. On the GLI Autobahn at $33,795 with an invoice of $32,443, the $1,352 gap gives you room: a target of $32,700 to $33,000 before destination is reasonable.

The S and Sport trims have tighter gaps. The S at $960 and Sport at $1,016 leave less absolute room than the upper trims. On these configurations, the negotiating focus shifts to dealer fees, documentation charges, and add-on packages rather than sticker discount. Getting two to three out-the-door quotes via email from VW dealers in your market is the most effective approach at this price point.

Factor in complimentary maintenance. Volkswagen’s 2-year / 20,000-mile maintenance program covers scheduled oil changes and a brake fluid check, worth approximately $200 to $400 over the coverage period. This is an ownership advantage that does not appear in the sticker price comparison against competitors who do not include it.

GLI buyers: consider the DSG. The GLI Autobahn’s available 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic posts comparable performance figures to the manual and is priced similarly. If the DSG is the transmission you want, verify its availability and pricing with the dealer, as DSG-equipped GLIs can carry a slight premium over the standard manual configuration depending on regional allocation.

How the 2027 Jetta Compares to the Segment

The compact sedan segment’s remaining players are strong, and the Jetta occupies a distinctive position within it. The Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra, Kia K4, and Mazda3 are the primary alternatives. The Jetta’s advantages over the class are its interior space (particularly trunk volume and rear seat legroom), its build quality and driving refinement, the standard 1.5-liter turbocharged engine’s real-world torque at low RPM, and its German-brand cachet at a price that undercuts Audi and BMW alternatives by a wide margin.

The Honda Civic is the segment’s benchmark for driving dynamics and interior quality in the standard trims, starts around $24,500, and offers a hybrid version that the Jetta does not. The Toyota Corolla delivers the best long-term reliability data and hybrid fuel economy in the segment, starting around $23,325. The Hyundai Elantra is the value leader with a stronger base warranty (5-year/60,000-mile powertrain) at aggressive pricing. The Kia K4 is a compelling newer-generation alternative. The Mazda3 is the driver-focused choice that most closely shares the Jetta’s character priorities.

The Jetta’s main competitive limitation is the absence of a hybrid option — every competitor above offers a hybrid or hybrid-adjacent powertrain that the Jetta does not. The 33 to 34 mpg combined on the standard Jetta is competitive for a non-hybrid turbocharged sedan, but it trails the Corolla Hybrid’s 50 mpg and the Civic Hybrid’s 50-plus mpg by a significant margin. For buyers who prioritize fuel economy above all else, those hybrid alternatives are the stronger choices. For buyers who want a spacious, refined, and genuinely well-built compact sedan with a European character and a real driver’s option in the GLI, the 2027 Jetta remains one of the most compelling values in the segment.

Warranty

Volkswagen covers the 2027 Jetta with a 4-year / 50,000-mile basic warranty and a 4-year / 50,000-mile powertrain warranty. A 7-year / 100,000-mile corrosion warranty is also included. The basic and powertrain terms are shorter than what Hyundai and Kia offer (5-year/60,000-mile powertrain) but are consistent with Honda and Toyota at the powertrain level. Volkswagen includes 2 years / 20,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance and 3 years / 36,000 miles of roadside assistance.