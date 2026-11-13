President Donald Trump has publicly suggested that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should take over Nvidia following the sudden resignation of Jensen Huang. In a November 12, 2026, Truth Social post, Trump praised Huang’s leadership while arguing that Cook was the right person to replace him as CEO of the artificial intelligence chipmaker.

The comments came shortly after Nvidia confirmed that Huang had resigned as president, CEO, and board member, effective immediately. The company appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and launched a search for a permanent successor. Nvidia has not indicated that Cook is a candidate or that Trump’s recommendation will influence its selection.

The leadership change arrives during a difficult period for Nvidia. Reports about Huang’s personal relationships and a possible foreign intelligence operation have triggered investigations and raised questions about corporate security. The controversy comes as Nvidia remains central to the global AI industry, making its next leadership decision particularly important for investors, customers, and technology companies.

Trump publicly recommends Tim Cook for Nvidia

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Trump made his preference clear in a Truth Social post on November 12. Referring to Huang’s resignation, the president praised the departing executive’s performance and identified Cook as the person he believed should take over.

“A Legend replaces a Legend!” Trump wrote, presenting the former Apple chief as a suitable successor. The statement quickly attracted attention because Cook has extensive experience managing a global technology company, including its manufacturing operations and international relationships.

However, the president’s endorsement is not an official nomination. Nvidia is a publicly traded company, and its board is responsible for choosing a new chief executive. Neither Cook nor Apple immediately commented on Trump’s suggestion, according to Reuters. There is no confirmed indication that Cook has applied for the position or entered discussions with Nvidia.

Jensen Huang steps down amid investigations

Huang’s departure followed reports of alleged personal relationships, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by U.S. authorities of ties to Chinese intelligence. The allegations have raised concerns about whether sensitive corporate information could have been exposed. However, suspicion of intelligence activity does not establish that the woman was a spy or that Huang knowingly compromised company information.

On November 8, Nvidia announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company said at that time that it had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised.

Little-known fact: Nvidia reported a record $89 billion in data center revenue for its second quarter of fiscal 2027, more than double the previous year’s figure.

The investigation was assigned to independent directors working with outside legal counsel. Four days later, Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation without providing a detailed explanation of the circumstances in its official leadership statement. The company thanked Huang for his contributions, and the allegations remain separate from any established finding of wrongdoing.

Colette Kress takes over as interim CEO

Nvidia has appointed Colette Kress to lead the company while its board searches for a permanent replacement. Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has served as its chief financial officer throughout a period of substantial growth.

Before joining Nvidia, she spent nearly 25 years in financial leadership positions at technology companies, including Microsoft and Cisco. She will continue serving as CFO while carrying out the responsibilities of interim CEO.

Nvidia also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first chairman of the board. Jones has experience in technology leadership, venture investment, and corporate governance. The board said it would consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent CEO position. It also expressed confidence that Nvidia’s operations, customer commitments, and product development plans would continue without interruption during the transition.

Tim Cook remains closely involved with Apple

Cook stepped down as Apple’s CEO on September 1, 2026, after leading the company for 15 years. He moved into the role of executive chairman, while John Ternus, Apple’s former senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, became CEO.

Cook’s responsibilities include working with Apple’s leadership and maintaining relationships with policymakers around the world. During his time as CEO, Apple expanded its product lineup, developed its own Mac processors, and strengthened its position in global manufacturing.

Apple’s official leadership announcement said its market value increased from approximately $350 billion to $4 trillion during Cook’s tenure. His experience managing a major technology company could make him an attractive candidate. However, his existing responsibilities at Apple could complicate any potential move to Nvidia. No official announcement suggests that Cook intends to leave Apple.

Nvidia’s leadership crisis worries Wall Street

Huang’s resignation has created uncertainty about Nvidia’s future direction at a time when demand for AI computing remains a major force in the technology industry. Nvidia shares finished November 12 down approximately 4.3%, according to Reuters, after experiencing steeper losses earlier in the trading session.

Investors are concerned about losing the executive who helped build Nvidia into a leading supplier of processors used in AI systems. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and remained closely involved in developing its technology, customer relationships, and long-term strategy.

His departure creates questions about leadership continuity, particularly as the company faces growing competition and scrutiny over advanced chip exports. However, a leadership change does not automatically mean Nvidia’s products or customer relationships will be disrupted. The company’s existing management team, engineering resources, and business partnerships remain in place.

Nvidia faces an important earnings test

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Nvidia’s next major financial update will arrive on November 17, 2026, when the company is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results. The earnings report will offer investors a closer look at the company’s performance during the leadership transition.

It could also provide an opportunity for interim CEO Kress to explain how Nvidia intends to maintain its product development plans and relationships with major customers. Nvidia’s board has not announced a deadline for selecting its permanent CEO.

Cook remains a publicly discussed name, not a confirmed candidate. The board could ultimately select another executive, either from within Nvidia or from outside it. For now, Trump’s suggestion has added attention to an already significant corporate leadership change. The next decision rests with Nvidia’s directors, not the White House.

TL;DR

President Donald Trump suggested that Tim Cook replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO on November 12, 2026.

Nvidia confirmed Huang’s immediate resignation as CEO, president, and board member.

The resignation followed allegations involving personal relationships and a possible foreign intelligence operation.

Nvidia said it had no reason to believe company secrets or national security had been compromised.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has become Nvidia’s interim CEO.

Harvey C. Jones was appointed Nvidia’s first chairman of the board.

Tim Cook became Apple’s executive chairman on September 1, 2026, after John Ternus succeeded him as CEO.

Nvidia shares fell approximately 4.3% on November 12, while the company plans to report earnings on November 17.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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