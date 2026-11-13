Nvidia is facing a new leadership and national security challenge after former CEO Jensen Huang indicated he was willing to appear before Congress. Republican lawmakers confirmed on November 12, 2026, that they were discussing a possible closed-door briefing with Huang following allegations involving a suspected Chinese intelligence operative and sensitive semiconductor technology.

The development came as Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation as president, chief executive officer, and board member. The company’s November 12 announcement named longtime Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. Nvidia’s regulatory filing states that its board accepted Huang’s resignation on November 11.

The controversy has raised questions about corporate security, U.S. technology exports, and Nvidia’s future leadership. Its advanced processors play a major role in the development of artificial intelligence, making concerns about unauthorized access especially important. However, allegations of espionage have not been proven, and Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe its confidential information was compromised.

Lawmakers seek answers from Jensen Huang

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Republican lawmakers are pressing former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to appear before Congress about his reported connections with individuals suspected of involvement in Chinese intelligence operations. Representative John Moolenaar of Michigan, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, confirmed on November 12 that discussions were underway to arrange an appearance.

The effort involves three congressional committees overseeing foreign affairs, intelligence, and U.S. competition with China. In a letter announced on November 5, committee leaders initially requested that Huang participate in a joint closed-door briefing on November 18. They asked him to accept the invitation or provide an alternative date by November 11.

Following his resignation, lawmakers renewed their request. Representative Brian Mast of Florida said Huang had indicated he was willing to appear. Later on November 12, the committee leaders formally requested a closed-door interview on December 1 and warned that they could issue a subpoena if Huang failed to respond by November 13. The new date was a request, not confirmation that an appearance had been scheduled.

Allegations raise questions about corporate security

The congressional inquiry follows reports concerning Huang’s personal relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. U.S. officials reportedly suspect Alice Huang of having connections to Chinese intelligence. Those suspicions have not been independently established as fact in the available public evidence.

Separate reporting also described an alleged relationship between Jensen Huang and a senior Nvidia employee. CBS News reported that it could not independently verify some details of those accounts. The allegations matter to lawmakers because senior technology executives may have access to confidential product information, business plans, and discussions involving export-controlled technology.

Still, a personal relationship does not prove that confidential information was transferred or that a national security violation occurred. Congressional investigators are seeking to determine whether the reported relationships created security vulnerabilities and whether appropriate safeguards were followed.

Nvidia launches an independent investigation

Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation on November 8, several days before Huang’s resignation became public. The company appointed independent directors, supported by outside legal counsel, to examine reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

In its announcement, Nvidia said the board had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised. That statement reflected the company’s understanding at the time, not the conclusion of a completed investigation.

Huang supported the review and committed to cooperating, according to Nvidia. The company has not publicly released the final investigative findings that establish whether information was exposed or whether any laws were broken. The distinction is important because public allegations, corporate investigations, and confirmed violations represent different levels of evidence.

Congress examines potential chip export violations

Lawmakers are also investigating broader concerns involving the movement of advanced U.S. technology overseas. Megaspeed, the Singapore-based company linked to the controversy, has come under scrutiny over allegations that restricted Nvidia chips may have reached China.

Advanced AI processors are subject to U.S. export controls intended to limit access to certain technologies for national security reasons. Congressional investigators want to understand whether Nvidia’s security procedures and business relationships adequately protected those restrictions.

Little-known fact: Nvidia reported $96.2 billion in quarterly revenue in August 2026, a 106% increase from the previous year.

On November 12, committee leaders requested briefings from Huang, Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter, and Commerce Department official Jeffrey Kessler. The lawmakers also called for additional legislation addressing chip security, remote access, and advanced technology exports. These requests demonstrate the seriousness of the concerns, but they do not establish that Nvidia or Huang violated export regulations.

Colette Kress takes charge of Nvidia

Nvidia has appointed Colette Kress, its chief financial officer since September 2013, as interim chief executive. Kress previously worked at Microsoft and Cisco and has helped oversee Nvidia’s financial growth as the AI industry expanded.

She will continue serving as CFO while the board searches for a permanent replacement. Nvidia also appointed longtime director Harvey C. Jones as its first chairman. In its November 12 announcement, the board expressed confidence that the company could maintain its operations and product development plans.

The leadership change arrives during a difficult period for investors. Nvidia shares closed down 4.3% at $166.19 on November 12, after falling more sharply earlier in the trading session. The decline reflected investor uncertainty, although the stock movement alone cannot establish how the leadership transition will affect Nvidia’s long-term performance.

China rejects allegations as Nvidia prepares for earnings

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China has rejected claims involving the suspected intelligence operation. On November 12, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning accused the United States of using espionage allegations to justify further technology restrictions.

The dispute comes amid continuing tensions over advanced chips and their possible use in AI systems with military or national security applications. Meanwhile, Nvidia is preparing to report its fiscal 2027 third-quarter results on November 17. The earnings announcement will be an important test of investor confidence following Huang’s departure.

Congress has not announced a confirmed date for Huang’s briefing, and Nvidia has not named a permanent successor. The next developments will depend on the congressional inquiry, Nvidia’s internal investigation, and the board’s leadership decisions.

TL;DR

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO and board member, with the company announcing his departure on November 12, 2026.

Republican lawmakers say Huang is willing to appear before Congress for a briefing concerning national security.

Congressional leaders initially requested a November 18 briefing, then made a new request for a closed-door interview on December 1.

The inquiry involves allegations concerning a suspected Chinese intelligence operative and potential chip export violations.

Nvidia launched an independent investigation on November 8.

The company said it had no reason to believe its secrets or national security had been compromised.

Colette Kress has become interim CEO, while Harvey C. Jones was appointed board chairman.

Nvidia shares declined 4.3% on November 12, and the company is scheduled to report earnings on November 17.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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