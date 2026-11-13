Samsung SmartThings has introduced a new pricing structure for developers and businesses that use its cloud-based application programming interfaces (APIs). The changes took effect on November 4, 2026, bringing paid subscription plans for developers who connect third-party applications and services directly to the SmartThings platform.

The update could affect developers who rely on SmartThings to power custom dashboards, external automation platforms, and connected business services. Individual developers can subscribe for $4.99 per month, while business customers receive usage-based pricing. Existing API applications have until December 15, 2026, to transition before their access may be restricted.

For everyday smart home users, the news is less concerning. Samsung has confirmed that the SmartThings mobile app, built-in routines, and supported local integrations will remain free. The new fees apply to specific cloud API connections rather than ordinary control of connected lights, appliances, televisions, and other devices.

SmartThings introduces paid access to cloud APIs

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Samsung first announced plans to change its API pricing in June 2026, citing growing demand from developers and commercial partners, as well as the need for additional infrastructure investment. The new system replaces free access for certain applications that use OAuth, an authorization method that allows third-party software to access SmartThings services with a user’s permission.

Developers use these connections to build custom dashboards, control devices through external applications, and connect SmartThings with other automation platforms. Commercial customers also rely on the APIs for services involving property management, energy monitoring, and connected building systems.

Samsung says the updated model is intended to improve reliability, support larger deployments, and provide better tools for monitoring API activity. The changes do not mean every SmartThings integration now requires payment. They specifically target registered cloud API Access Apps and commercial API usage.

The SmartThings app and local automations stay free

Samsung has clarified that most homeowners can continue using SmartThings without paying a new subscription. The SmartThings mobile app remains free on Android and iOS. Users can still control compatible Samsung appliances, televisions, smart lights, and other connected products.

In-app routines, scenes, and automations also remain free. For example, homeowners can schedule lights to turn off at bedtime or activate compatible devices when they arrive home. Local Edge drivers, device profiles, and supported hub integrations are unaffected by the new API pricing.

Works with SmartThings certification through supported testing tools, and Matter-based integrations also remain free. However, Samsung notes that certain functions still require compatible hardware, a SmartThings hub, or an internet connection.

The distinction is important because the changes affect developers connecting external software to Samsung’s cloud services, not the basic SmartThings experience.

Individual developers pay $4.99 per month

The new Developer Plan costs $4.99 monthly and is designed for individuals creating noncommercial SmartThings integrations. Each subscription includes up to 100,000 cloud API calls per month and 10 active app installations across supported locations.

An API call occurs when an application requests information or sends a command through SmartThings’ cloud service. For example, a custom dashboard might request a thermostat’s current temperature or send a command to switch on a connected light.

The subscription applies to the developer’s account rather than each hub or property. This allows developers to manage supported multi-hub environments under a single plan, provided they stay within usage limits.

Samsung also includes an API usage dashboard that tracks requests and application installations. The Developer Plan is available only in selected countries, and applicable taxes may increase the advertised U.S. price.

Business customers receive usage-based pricing

Businesses using SmartThings APIs must move to a separate commercial subscription model. Unlike the individual plan, business pricing depends on usage volume and the services being provided.

Samsung’s Business Plan offers volume tiers beginning at 1 million API calls per month, along with onboarding assistance and technical support. The plan targets companies developing connected services for customers, including property management platforms, energy monitoring systems, and other commercial applications.

For example, a business managing smart devices across hundreds of rental properties may require substantially more API requests than an individual developer controlling equipment at home.

Little-known fact: In June 2026, Samsung reported that SmartThings had surpassed 460 million registered users worldwide.

Samsung has not published a single fixed monthly price for every business customer. Instead, companies must contact its partnership team to discuss suitable usage tiers and pricing. The Business Plan is not subject to the same limited-country launch restrictions as the Developer Plan, although local laws and regulations still apply.

New event streaming tools improve device monitoring

Samsung is introducing additional capabilities alongside the paid subscription structure. One important addition is broader access to Server-Sent Events, or SSE, for eligible Developer and Business Plan subscribers.

SSE allows applications to receive device updates through an ongoing connection rather than repeatedly requesting information. For example, a connected dashboard can receive an update when a supported sensor changes status without constantly checking the cloud service.

This approach can reduce unnecessary requests and help applications respond more quickly to device activity. Samsung continues to support webhooks, another method for delivering information when events occur.

The upgraded Developer Center also provides tools for registering OAuth applications and monitoring usage against subscription limits. However, SSE requires a qualifying paid plan. Samsung’s developer documentation confirms that requests without the necessary subscription are rejected.

Existing developers face a December 15 deadline

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Samsung has established a transition period for developers already using affected cloud API applications. Free access continued through November 3, 2026. The new subscription system became effective the following day.

Developers who did not select a plan can no longer create new API Access Apps or modify existing ones under the previous free arrangement. However, Samsung says that previously installed integrations can continue to operate during the transition period.

Beginning December 15, 2026, applications without an appropriate paid plan may have their API access restricted, paused, or discontinued. Samsung warns that affected API credentials will be deactivated and automated requests may be blocked. Users of third-party applications could also lose functionality if their developers fail to transition.

The changes will also affect Home Assistant users who connect through the SmartThings cloud integration. Samsung has confirmed that a replacement integration is scheduled for Home Assistant’s December 2 release and will require a paid SmartThings Developer Plan. Users will need to update Home Assistant and reconfigure the integration before December 15 to avoid interruptions.

TL;DR

Samsung introduced paid SmartThings cloud API plans on November 4, 2026.

The SmartThings mobile app, built-in routines, and supported local integrations remain free.

The individual Developer Plan costs $4.99 per month before applicable taxes.

Developers receive up to 100,000 API calls per month and up to 10 active application installations.

Business plans use volume-based pricing, with tiers starting at 1 million monthly API calls.

Paid subscriptions include access to Server-Sent Events and an API usage dashboard.

Existing API applications without a paid plan may lose access beginning December 15, 2026.

Personal Access Tokens remain available for limited testing, not ongoing production integrations.

This slideshow was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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