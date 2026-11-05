GE expands its smart shades lineup with new custom designs for modern homes

Smart window shades are becoming more flexible for homeowners who want automated controls without sacrificing the appearance of their rooms. GE Lighting, a Savant company, announced an expansion of its smart shades lineup in October 2026, introducing custom sizing, new fabrics, and additional installation choices.

The updated collection allows customers to order shades designed for individual windows rather than relying on standard measurements. The products also support Matter over Thread, allowing them to work with major smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.

For American homeowners, the expansion could make automated window coverings more practical in rooms with unusual dimensions or specific lighting needs. However, buyers still need to consider pricing, device compatibility, and installation requirements before ordering.

Custom sizes offer more flexibility for windows

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One of the most significant changes is the introduction of made-to-order measurements. Previously, GE Lighting’s smart shades were offered primarily in standard sizes, limiting their suitability for some windows.

The expanded range supports widths from 28 to 72 inches and heights from 35 to 110 inches. Customers can select measurements that better match their windows, potentially reducing gaps around the edges. This flexibility may be especially useful for larger living room windows, home offices, and bedrooms where standard-sized coverings do not fit properly.

According to GE Lighting’s product information, the custom shades are assembled in the United States. Customers can select inside or outside mounting, depending on their window dimensions and available space.

Because the shades are made to order, accurate measurements are essential. GE’s online store states that custom shade sales are final, making it important to follow the company’s measuring instructions before purchasing.

New fabrics give homeowners more control over light

GE Lighting has expanded its fabric collection to offer different levels of daylight control and privacy. The existing blackout and translucent materials are complemented by designer light-filtering and blackout fabrics, as well as a 3% solar fabric option. Each material serves a different purpose, allowing homeowners to choose based on how they use a room.

Blackout fabrics are suitable for bedrooms and entertainment spaces where reducing incoming light is important. Light-filtering materials soften direct sunlight while allowing rooms to remain naturally bright. The 3% solar fabric is designed to reduce glare while preserving some visibility outside. GE describes its openness level as a balance between daylight, outward views, and privacy.

Little-known fact: A U.S. Department of Energy study found that insulated cellular shades can reduce heating energy use by up to 20% compared with windows without shades.

Customers can also select black or white aluminum hardware to match their interiors. However, privacy and light-blocking performance depend on the selected fabric, window dimensions, and mounting arrangement.

Reverse roll design solves a common installation problem

The expanded collection also introduces a reverse-roll configuration, providing homeowners with another mounting option. With a standard roller shade, the fabric descends closer to the windowpane. Reverse-roll models position the fabric farther away from the glass, creating additional clearance around window handles and other hardware.

This adjustment can be useful for windows with protruding locks, handles, or decorative trim that might interfere with a traditional shade. Both configurations support inside and outside mounting, although buyers should check the available space before choosing a setup.

GE Lighting also promotes a simplified installation system. The company says its shades can be installed in under 10 minutes, but that figure is a manufacturer claim rather than a guaranteed installation time for every home.

Matter over Thread connects major smart home systems

GE’s smart shades support Matter over Thread, enabling them to connect with different smart home ecosystems rather than relying on a single company’s platform. Matter is a connectivity standard designed to improve compatibility between connected devices. Thread provides a low-power wireless network that allows supported products to communicate efficiently.

The shades can work with compatible Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings setups. Once connected, users can create schedules, adjust the shades via supported voice assistants, and integrate them into household routines. For example, homeowners could schedule their bedroom shades to open in the morning or their living room shades to close at sunset.

A compatible Thread border router and appropriate Matter controller are needed for smart platform integration. The Thread Group explains that border routers connect Thread devices to other home networks, and some compatible smart speakers and hubs already provide this function. Available controls and automation features may differ across platforms.

Rechargeable batteries simplify everyday operation

GE Lighting’s smart shades use rechargeable batteries, removing the need to run permanent electrical wiring to each window. The company advertises up to six months of operation from a single charge. However, this is a maximum stated battery-life figure, not a guaranteed result.

Actual battery performance can vary with operating frequency, shade size, and usage conditions. Homeowners who frequently open and close their shades may need to recharge them more often.

The products include a magnetic USB charging connection and a handheld remote. This means users can adjust their shades without relying entirely on a connected smart home system. Battery-powered operation may be particularly convenient for existing homes where installing new electrical outlets near windows would require additional work.

Pricing and availability depend on the selected design

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GE Lighting’s expanded custom shades were introduced with reported starting prices of $299.99. However, the manufacturer’s online store currently displays several custom models at $259.99 before size and configuration adjustments.

The final price may increase depending on the selected measurements, fabrics, and hardware options. Customers should confirm the complete order total rather than relying on the introductory price. The custom collection is listed through GE Lighting’s online store, while the company has also identified Amazon as a sales channel.

GE’s product pages currently state that made-to-order shades may take up to three weeks to ship, excluding delivery time. Some listings also display a sold-out status, so immediate availability is not guaranteed.

Before ordering, homeowners should confirm their window measurements, preferred fabric, compatible smart home equipment, and estimated delivery date. The expanded lineup offers more choices for people interested in automated window coverings, but the overall value depends on the features and design options each household needs.

TL;DR

GE Lighting expanded its smart shades lineup in October 2026, adding customizable sizing and additional fabric options.

Made-to-order models support widths from 28 to 72 inches and heights from 35 to 110 inches.

New options include 3% solar fabric, designer light-filtering materials, and blackout fabrics.

Reverse-roll installation provides extra clearance around window handles and other obstructions.

Matter over Thread supports integration with Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings.

Rechargeable batteries offer up to six months of operation per charge, according to GE Lighting.

Manufacturer-listed custom models currently show prices from $259.99, with additional configuration costs possible.

Custom orders may require up to three weeks before shipping, and availability varies.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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