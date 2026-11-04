Google Home update brings new energy monitoring features to Matter devices

Keeping track of home electricity use is getting easier for some Google Home users. An update announced on October 29, 2026, adds energy-monitoring features to compatible Matter devices, giving homeowners a clearer picture of how much power their connected equipment consumes.

The changes go beyond electricity tracking. Google has also introduced easier thermostat controls, improved support for smart doors and windows, and addressed several problems affecting Nest cameras and the Google Home app. The improvements are designed to make everyday smart home controls more useful and reliable.

The update also includes fixes for Gemini voice commands, Chromecast devices, and Nest Wifi equipment. According to Google’s official release notes, features may become available gradually, even for users running the latest version of the app.

Google Home adds energy tracking for Matter devices

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One of the biggest additions is energy monitoring for compatible Matter smart plugs and energy monitors. Android users can now view electricity information directly through the Google Home app without switching to another manufacturer’s app.

The feature displays real-time power readings in milliwatts (mW) and total energy consumption in kilowatt-hours (kWh). Both measurements appear on supported device tiles and control screens, making it easier to monitor electricity consumption.

However, the feature does not work with every Matter device. Google specifically identifies compatible products that measure cumulative energy use, and its announcement does not extend the new display feature to iOS.

Matter support could help households manage electricity

Matter is a smart home standard designed to help connected products from different manufacturers work together. Its energy reporting capabilities were introduced in Matter 1.3, which the Connectivity Standards Alliance announced in May 2024.

That specification allows supported equipment to report information such as power consumption, voltage, and energy use. Google’s latest update brings some of those measurements into an interface that many Android smart home users already recognize.

Little-known fact: Matter 1.5, released in November 2025, added support for soil sensors that can help automate garden watering.

For households, the practical benefit is better information. Monitoring a connected appliance can help identify equipment that consumes more electricity than expected, though the feature itself does not automatically reduce energy bills.

Google has not announced a guaranteed savings figure for the new monitoring tools. Actual savings would depend on how households use the information and whether they change their electricity habits.

Thermostat shortcuts make temperature changes easier

Google has introduced one-tap shortcuts that allow users to switch compatible thermostat controls to energy-saving temperatures. These shortcuts are accessible through the thermostat controller or the Google Home interface.

Instead of manually adjusting the temperature each time they leave home, users can select a shortcut to apply an energy-saving setting. That could be especially convenient during periods when heating or cooling systems are in frequent use.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that households can save as much as 10% annually on heating and cooling by adjusting thermostat settings by 7°F to 10°F for 8 hours daily. Actual results vary, and some heat pump systems require different thermostat strategies. These potential savings come from temperature management, not from Google’s software update alone.

Smart doors and windows get more accurate controls

Google is also improving how the Android app recognizes different types of Matter-connected equipment. Previously, certain connected products could appear as generic gates, even when they served a different purpose. The latest changes allow the interface to distinguish between garage doors, gates, windows, blinds, and cabinets.

Each supported device can now display a more appropriate icon and corresponding controls. That makes it easier for users to identify equipment without opening additional settings. The improvement is primarily about clearer identification and control rather than introducing new physical capabilities.

Nest cameras receive several reliability improvements

Google’s October update addresses multiple problems affecting Nest cameras and doorbells, including some first-generation models. For older Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor devices migrated to the Google Home app, Google reports fixing a problem that could delay night vision activation by 15 to 20 seconds.

The company also improved Wi-Fi reconnection behavior for several older cameras. These fixes target problems that could cause cameras to crash or stall after brief network interruptions.

First-generation wired Nest Doorbells receive improvements to person and Familiar Face detection, while Nest Cam IQ models get fixes for incorrect status lights. On iOS, Google has addressed an event timeline playback error, and Android foldable phones now offer smoother camera viewing when folding or unfolding the device during a live stream.

Gemini voice commands become more dependable

Gemini for Home is receiving a collection of fixes intended to improve everyday voice interactions. Google says it has improved commands for transferring music between rooms and corrected situations where speakers unexpectedly responded that they did not understand, even without receiving a spoken request.

Other fixes address confusion between regular timers, sleep timers, and alarms. Google has also corrected a problem that could leave alarm and timer volumes at zero. Smart displays receive improvements to YouTube TV playback commands, while volume requests targeting another room should behave more predictably.

These changes are listed under Gemini for Home Early Access, meaning availability depends on access to that experience rather than simply owning a compatible speaker.

Chromecast and Nest Wifi receive firmware updates

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The October 29 release also includes software improvements for several Google devices beyond the Home app. Chromecast with Google TV 4K and HD models receive the August 2026 Android security patch level, along with connectivity, streaming, and stability improvements.

Nest Wifi and Nest Wifi Pro receive networking fixes. For Nest Wifi Pro, Google highlights improved network setup and an automatic fallback to an internet provider’s DNS service when public DNS servers are blocked.

Google also lists improvements for Nest Audio, Google Home, and Google Home Mini speakers, including better audio streaming, device discovery, and compatibility with certain Wi-Fi routers. Google Home Premium subscribers can now access a dedicated area for features and benefits through their profile menu.

Users can check for Google Home app updates through the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. However, software availability and supported features may vary by device, operating system, and rollout stage.

TL;DR

Google announced its latest Google Home improvements on October 29, 2026.

Compatible Matter smart plugs and energy monitors can now display power and energy usage in the Android app.

Energy readings include real-time power in mW and cumulative consumption in kWh.

New thermostat shortcuts make switching to energy-saving temperatures easier.

Matter-connected doors, windows, blinds, and other supported devices receive more accurate controls on Android.

Older Nest cameras and doorbells get fixes for connectivity, video playback, and detection problems.

Gemini for Home receives improvements to music transfers, timers, alarms, and voice commands.

Chromecast, Nest Wi-Fi, and Google speakers receive firmware improvements, with some features rolling out gradually.

This article was made with AI assistance and human editing.

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