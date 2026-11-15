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1977 Mercedes-Benz 240D For Sale
By Michael Accardi,4 days ago
1977 Mercedes-Benz 240D For Sale
This 1977 Mercedes-Benz 240D wears Pastel Grey over a blue interior and comes with an automatic and a clean California title currently on non-op. The seller reports buying it in 2023 and driving it periodically since, and describes it as running and driving while needing work. It is located in Pasadena, California.
Location: Pasadena, California/USA
Price: $2,500
Key Details
- Make/Model: 1977 Mercedes-Benz 240D
- Transmission: Automatic
- Title: Clean CA title, currently on non-op
- Smog: Smog exempt
Condition
- Paint and interior described as decent overall, with some marks, scratches, and stains
- Rear trunk floor quarter areas rusted
- Rust behind the front wheels on the fenders
- Rust hole in the floor behind the front passenger seat
- Rear seat internal cushioning very worn
- Slicktop
Known Issues
- Vibrates a lot, which the seller says likely needs new motor mounts
- Headlight switch broken
- Wipers don't work
- Fuel gauge sender was replaced but still reads empty
- Front driver's door latch finicky: lock barrel won't turn, and the latch must be returned to position manually before closing
- No radio
- Previous owner cut the springs significantly, so it rides very low; rubber spring spacers raise rear ride height by about an inch
- The seller recommends flat tow or trailer
Upgrades & Features
- New battery
- New starter
- New dashboard fabric cover
- Euro headlights
- Manual windows
- Color-match hubcaps, three gray and one light blue
- Plexiglass mirror taped over the original driver's-side mirror
Find the original listing on benzworld.org
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