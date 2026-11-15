1977 mercedes benz 240d for sale

1977 Mercedes-Benz 240D For Sale

This 1977 Mercedes-Benz 240D wears Pastel Grey over a blue interior and comes with an automatic and a clean California title currently on non-op. The seller reports buying it in 2023 and driving it periodically since, and describes it as running and driving while needing work. It is located in Pasadena, California.





Location: Pasadena, California/USA





Price: $2,500

Key Details

Make/Model : 1977 Mercedes-Benz 240D

: 1977 Mercedes-Benz 240D Transmission : Automatic

: Automatic Title : Clean CA title, currently on non-op

: Clean CA title, currently on non-op Smog: Smog exempt

Condition

Paint and interior described as decent overall, with some marks, scratches, and stains

Rear trunk floor quarter areas rusted

Rust behind the front wheels on the fenders

Rust hole in the floor behind the front passenger seat

Rear seat internal cushioning very worn

Slicktop

Known Issues

Vibrates a lot, which the seller says likely needs new motor mounts

Headlight switch broken

Wipers don't work

Fuel gauge sender was replaced but still reads empty

Front driver's door latch finicky: lock barrel won't turn, and the latch must be returned to position manually before closing

No radio

Previous owner cut the springs significantly, so it rides very low; rubber spring spacers raise rear ride height by about an inch

The seller recommends flat tow or trailer





Upgrades & Features

New battery

New starter

New dashboard fabric cover

Euro headlights

Manual windows

Color-match hubcaps, three gray and one light blue

Plexiglass mirror taped over the original driver's-side mirror





Find the original listing on benzworld.org





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