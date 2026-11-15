2002 gmc yukon xl for sale

This 2002 GMC Yukon XL SLT is a 3/4-ton K2500 built around the 8.1L Vortec big-block, a configuration that does not turn up often. The seller lists it as a complete truck offered as a project, restoration candidate, or donor, with 117,000 miles and a clean title. It has been garage-stored, with original, family-only ownership, but it has not been started or driven in over two years. It is located in Bowmansdale, Pennsylvania.





Location: Bowmansdale, Pennsylvania/USA





Price: $3,997.00

Key Details

Make/Model : 2002 GMC Yukon XL SLT K2500 4WD

: 2002 GMC Yukon XL SLT K2500 4WD Mileage : 117,000 miles

: 117,000 miles Transmission : 4L85E heavy-duty automatic

: 4L85E heavy-duty automatic Engine : 8.1L Vortec 8100 big-block V8

: 8.1L Vortec 8100 big-block V8 History : Original owner, family use only, maintained 20+ years, garage-stored, not started or driven in over two years

: Original owner, family use only, maintained 20+ years, garage-stored, not started or driven in over two years Title: Clean

Performance Highlights

4WD drivetrain described as intact, with a 3.73 rear axle

New LT245/75R16E tires

Known Issues

Notable frame rust, with inspection for roadworthiness recommended

Needs idler arm, pitman arm, heater core, A/C system, and ride height sensor repairs

Some body rust work needed

Cargo door window repair needed

Battery needs charging or replacement

Sold as-is with no assumption of roadworthiness; buyer must arrange transportation

Additional Information

VIN: 3GKGK26G32G314544

The seller describes the body and interior as overall good for the age

The seller prices it against the value of the rare low-mileage powertrain and 2500 axles alone

Find the original listing on gmtruckclub.com





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