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2002 GMC Yukon XL For Sale
By Michael Accardi,4 days ago
This 2002 GMC Yukon XL SLT is a 3/4-ton K2500 built around the 8.1L Vortec big-block, a configuration that does not turn up often. The seller lists it as a complete truck offered as a project, restoration candidate, or donor, with 117,000 miles and a clean title. It has been garage-stored, with original, family-only ownership, but it has not been started or driven in over two years. It is located in Bowmansdale, Pennsylvania.
Location: Bowmansdale, Pennsylvania/USA
Price: $3,997.00
Key Details
- Make/Model: 2002 GMC Yukon XL SLT K2500 4WD
- Mileage: 117,000 miles
- Transmission: 4L85E heavy-duty automatic
- Engine: 8.1L Vortec 8100 big-block V8
- History: Original owner, family use only, maintained 20+ years, garage-stored, not started or driven in over two years
- Title: Clean
Performance Highlights
- 4WD drivetrain described as intact, with a 3.73 rear axle
- New LT245/75R16E tires
Known Issues
- Notable frame rust, with inspection for roadworthiness recommended
- Needs idler arm, pitman arm, heater core, A/C system, and ride height sensor repairs
- Some body rust work needed
- Cargo door window repair needed
- Battery needs charging or replacement
- Sold as-is with no assumption of roadworthiness; buyer must arrange transportation
Additional Information
- VIN: 3GKGK26G32G314544
- The seller describes the body and interior as overall good for the age
- The seller prices it against the value of the rare low-mileage powertrain and 2500 axles alone
Find the original listing on gmtruckclub.com
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