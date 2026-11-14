1975 mercedes benz 280c for sale

1975 Mercedes-Benz 280C For Sale

This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 280C is a rolling chassis project car with some rust in the body and, according to the seller, Euro bumpers (see the listing photos). The transmission was working when the car was acquired, but the engine had a blown head gasket that caused it to seize before it changed hands. Brakes were gone through when the current tires were installed. It is located in Taylor, Mississippi.





Location: Taylor, Mississippi/USA





Price: $1,000

Key Details

Make/Model : 1975 Mercedes-Benz 280C

: 1975 Mercedes-Benz 280C Transmission : Was working when the car was acquired

: Was working when the car was acquired Engine: Blown head gasket caused engine seizure before acquisition

Condition

Rolling chassis project car

Body has some rust

Tires have less than a mile but are probably about 10 years old

Brakes were gone through when the tires were put on





Performance Highlights

Brakes were serviced when the current tires were installed





Additional Information

A 1973 280 sedan is also available; its engine turned over when it was parked in 2014, and the seller notes it was crushed by a fallen tree during Katrina

A 1986 280 SL is also available; per the seller, its engine, associated management, and other drivetrain parts can be transplanted to the 280C

The seller states the original plan was to build a 280C with a nice engine for their grandson

The seller is moving and will consider any reasonable offer





Find the original listing on benzworld.org





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