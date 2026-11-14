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1975 Mercedes-Benz 280C For Sale
By Michael Accardi,2 days ago
1975 Mercedes-Benz 280C For Sale
This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 280C is a rolling chassis project car with some rust in the body and, according to the seller, Euro bumpers (see the listing photos). The transmission was working when the car was acquired, but the engine had a blown head gasket that caused it to seize before it changed hands. Brakes were gone through when the current tires were installed. It is located in Taylor, Mississippi.
Location: Taylor, Mississippi/USA
Price: $1,000
Key Details
- Make/Model: 1975 Mercedes-Benz 280C
- Transmission: Was working when the car was acquired
- Engine: Blown head gasket caused engine seizure before acquisition
Condition
- Rolling chassis project car
- Body has some rust
- Tires have less than a mile but are probably about 10 years old
- Brakes were gone through when the tires were put on
Performance Highlights
- Brakes were serviced when the current tires were installed
Additional Information
- A 1973 280 sedan is also available; its engine turned over when it was parked in 2014, and the seller notes it was crushed by a fallen tree during Katrina
- A 1986 280 SL is also available; per the seller, its engine, associated management, and other drivetrain parts can be transplanted to the 280C
- The seller states the original plan was to build a 280C with a nice engine for their grandson
- The seller is moving and will consider any reasonable offer
Find the original listing on benzworld.org
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