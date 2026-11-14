1964 pontiac gto for sale

1964 Pontiac GTO For Sale

This 1964 Pontiac GTO was originally ordered in the fall of 1963 by the secretary of Davis Auto, a Pontiac dealership in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, who optioned the LeMans GTO package along with 14 others. According to the seller, she kept the car for 59 years and commissioned a complete frame-off restoration in 2008. It passed into a family trust and was seldom driven before the current owner acquired it. It is located in Lakebay, Washington.





Location: Lakebay, Washington/USA





Price: $71,500.00

Key Details

Make/Model : 1964 Pontiac GTO

: 1964 Pontiac GTO Transmission : Tremec TKX 5-speed manual

: Tremec TKX 5-speed manual Engine : 1964 421 HO

: 1964 421 HO History: One original owner for 59 years, family trust, current owner

Condition

Frame-off restoration completed in 2008, every part restored or replaced

The seller describes the car as looking and handling great

Performance Highlights

Numbers-matching engine and 3-speed manual removed and stored; the seller says both remained in pristine condition and could return the car to stock

421 HO bored 0.040 over, filled with forged rods and pistons, and balanced

716 heads ported, with hardened valve seats, screw-in rocker studs, blocked heat crossovers, and separated center exhaust passages

Full roller cam and lifters ground to the factory "068" profile

Electronic ignition and restored Tripower induction

Tremec TKX with a McLeod clutch, fitted without modification

Ram Air exhaust manifolds and a Pypes dual exhaust system

At 9.5 to 1, first dyno pass netted 378 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque on regular gas; the seller says numbers are higher after tuning

Turns an easy 2,300 rpm at highway speed

Front disc brakes, boxed lower control arms, factory third-member frame stiffeners, and front and rear sway bars

Upgrades & Features

Aftermarket air conditioning

Retro Pontiac AM-FM radio

Console-mounted factory vacuum gauge

Dynamat sound deadening in the interior





Find the original listing on gtoforum.com





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