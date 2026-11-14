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1964 Pontiac GTO For Sale
By Michael Accardi,13 days ago
1964 Pontiac GTO For Sale
This 1964 Pontiac GTO was originally ordered in the fall of 1963 by the secretary of Davis Auto, a Pontiac dealership in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, who optioned the LeMans GTO package along with 14 others. According to the seller, she kept the car for 59 years and commissioned a complete frame-off restoration in 2008. It passed into a family trust and was seldom driven before the current owner acquired it. It is located in Lakebay, Washington.
Location: Lakebay, Washington/USA
Price: $71,500.00
Key Details
- Make/Model: 1964 Pontiac GTO
- Transmission: Tremec TKX 5-speed manual
- Engine: 1964 421 HO
- History: One original owner for 59 years, family trust, current owner
Condition
- Frame-off restoration completed in 2008, every part restored or replaced
- The seller describes the car as looking and handling great
Performance Highlights
- Numbers-matching engine and 3-speed manual removed and stored; the seller says both remained in pristine condition and could return the car to stock
- 421 HO bored 0.040 over, filled with forged rods and pistons, and balanced
- 716 heads ported, with hardened valve seats, screw-in rocker studs, blocked heat crossovers, and separated center exhaust passages
- Full roller cam and lifters ground to the factory "068" profile
- Electronic ignition and restored Tripower induction
- Tremec TKX with a McLeod clutch, fitted without modification
- Ram Air exhaust manifolds and a Pypes dual exhaust system
- At 9.5 to 1, first dyno pass netted 378 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque on regular gas; the seller says numbers are higher after tuning
- Turns an easy 2,300 rpm at highway speed
- Front disc brakes, boxed lower control arms, factory third-member frame stiffeners, and front and rear sway bars
Upgrades & Features
- Aftermarket air conditioning
- Retro Pontiac AM-FM radio
- Console-mounted factory vacuum gauge
- Dynamat sound deadening in the interior
Find the original listing on gtoforum.com
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