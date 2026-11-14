2026 lotus emira v6 se for sale

2026 Lotus Emira V6 SE For Sale

This 2026 Lotus Emira V6 SE wears EOS Green over a tan interior and shows 4,700 miles. The seller reports owning it since new and describes it as in perfect condition. It pairs the manual transmission with Touring suspension and 15-spoke ultra lightweight wheels. It is located in Lowell, Indiana.





Location: Lowell, Indiana/USA





Price: $105,000

Key Details

Make/Model : 2026 Lotus Emira V6 SE

: 2026 Lotus Emira V6 SE Mileage : 4,700 miles

: 4,700 miles Transmission : Manual

: Manual History : Owned since new

: Owned since new Warranty: Transferable warranty extended to 2033

Performance Highlights

Touring suspension

GRP lowering sleeves

GRP 3rd cat delete

BBT adjustable upper A-arms

Alignment copied from the Evora GT, which the seller says turns in naturally with great balance

Upgrades & Features

Fully wrapped in PPF

15-spoke ultra lightweight wheels

EOS Green exterior with tan interior

Black upper and lower pack

Parking brake relocation kit

Converted to extended lug studs

Condition

The seller describes the car as in perfect condition

Find the original listing on lotustalk.com





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