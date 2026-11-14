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2026 Lotus Emira V6 SE For Sale
By Michael Accardi,12 days ago
2026 Lotus Emira V6 SE For Sale
This 2026 Lotus Emira V6 SE wears EOS Green over a tan interior and shows 4,700 miles. The seller reports owning it since new and describes it as in perfect condition. It pairs the manual transmission with Touring suspension and 15-spoke ultra lightweight wheels. It is located in Lowell, Indiana.
Location: Lowell, Indiana/USA
Price: $105,000
Key Details
- Make/Model: 2026 Lotus Emira V6 SE
- Mileage: 4,700 miles
- Transmission: Manual
- History: Owned since new
- Warranty: Transferable warranty extended to 2033
Performance Highlights
- Touring suspension
- GRP lowering sleeves
- GRP 3rd cat delete
- BBT adjustable upper A-arms
- Alignment copied from the Evora GT, which the seller says turns in naturally with great balance
Upgrades & Features
- Fully wrapped in PPF
- 15-spoke ultra lightweight wheels
- EOS Green exterior with tan interior
- Black upper and lower pack
- Parking brake relocation kit
- Converted to extended lug studs
Condition
- The seller describes the car as in perfect condition
Find the original listing on lotustalk.com
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