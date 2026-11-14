2017 porsche macan turbo for sale

This Jet Black Metallic 2017 Macan Turbo carries the Performance Package and 112,000 miles, and the seller describes it as in excellent condition and highly optioned. Its most distinctive feature is a swapped interior: the original black interior gave way to Garnet Sport Comfort seats, with the black seats, armrests, and console lid retained in storage. It is located in Indianapolis, Indiana.





Location: Indianapolis, Indiana/USA





Price: $23,750.00

Key Details

Make/Model : 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo Performance Package

: 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo Performance Package Mileage : 112,000 miles

: 112,000 miles Title: Clean

Performance Highlights

Sport Exhaust

PTV+ (Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus)

21-inch Sport Classic wheels

Upgrades & Features

Burmester Audio (a $4,700 option, per the listing)

Adaptive Cruise

PDLS+ LEDs

Premium Package Plus

Garnet Sport Comfort seats (interior swapped from black; original seats, armrests, and console lid included in storage)

Blackout package: door trim, smoked taillights, exhaust tips

Piano black interior trim

White gauge faces

Additional Information

Documented service history, including: timing chain recall at 21k; PDK service and four-year major service at 34k; 10k service at 41k; 20k service with plugs, brake fluid flush, and fuel injection service at 68k; new Pirelli Scorpion tires at 97k; plugs, PDK fluid, transfer case fluid, rear differential fluid, and a Radhaus coolant bypass line at 105k.

The seller will include a laptop with a PIWIS-style diagnostic system for the full asking price.

The seller states the car needs nothing.

Find the original listing on macanforum.com





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