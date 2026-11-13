2026 toyota gr corolla grmn for sale

2026 Toyota GR Corolla GRMN For Sale

A 2026 Toyota GR Corolla GRMN, the hot-hatch that has become a genuine allocation unicorn for 2026. The seller notes that dealers lucky enough to receive one are stacking $8,000 to $10,000-plus markups just to get buyers on the list. It is located in Claremont, California.





Location: Claremont, California/USA





Price: $74,105.00

Key Details

Make/Model: 2026 Toyota GR Corolla GRMN

Upgrades & Features

Full XPEL Stealth PPF on the roof

Clear ceramic tint on the front windows

The seller lists the combined cost of those two items at $5,995, chosen in place of a large ADM on top of MSRP





Additional Information

The seller says there are no hidden fees and that financing is open through the buyer's own bank, the dealer's bank, or cash

In-person inspection is welcomed, and the seller describes the car as looking "awesome in person"





Find the original listing on grcorollaforum.com





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