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2026 Toyota GR Corolla GRMN For Sale
By Michael Accardi,11 days ago
2026 Toyota GR Corolla GRMN For Sale
A 2026 Toyota GR Corolla GRMN, the hot-hatch that has become a genuine allocation unicorn for 2026. The seller notes that dealers lucky enough to receive one are stacking $8,000 to $10,000-plus markups just to get buyers on the list. It is located in Claremont, California.
Location: Claremont, California/USA
Price: $74,105.00
Key Details
- Make/Model: 2026 Toyota GR Corolla GRMN
Upgrades & Features
- Full XPEL Stealth PPF on the roof
- Clear ceramic tint on the front windows
- The seller lists the combined cost of those two items at $5,995, chosen in place of a large ADM on top of MSRP
Additional Information
- The seller says there are no hidden fees and that financing is open through the buyer's own bank, the dealer's bank, or cash
- In-person inspection is welcomed, and the seller describes the car as looking "awesome in person"
Find the original listing on grcorollaforum.com
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