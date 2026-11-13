uber confirms drivers license data exposed by ai vendor leak

Uber Technologies is notifying drivers that their personal information—including driver’s license data—was accessed during an October security breach involving one of the ride-hailing giant’s external service providers.





According to a data breach notification filed with the California Attorney General’s office on November 10, an unauthorized party compromised internal credentials belonging to a third-party vendor and used them to access Uber’s account. Uber later confirmed the vendor in question is generative AI platform Fireworks AI.





Timeline of the Breach

Per regulatory disclosures, the incident unfolded over a four-day window in October:





October 9, 2026: Fireworks AI alerted Uber that internal credentials had been compromised and used to access Uber's account on the vendor's platform. Uber immediately severed its data connections with the provider and launched an internal investigation.

Fireworks AI alerted Uber that internal credentials had been compromised and used to access Uber's account on the vendor's platform. Uber immediately severed its data connections with the provider and launched an internal investigation. October 13, 2026: Uber’s investigation concluded that the unauthorized party had successfully used the stolen credentials to view and access Uber datasets containing individuals' personal information.





While Uber's public sample filing omitted the specific data fields exposed, state-level breach notifications and company confirmations indicate that driver’s license information was compromised.

Scope and Affected States

While a comprehensive nationwide tally has not yet been finalized, state-level disclosures show thousands of impacted drivers across multiple jurisdictions, including:





South Carolina: 3,430 residents

3,430 residents Massachusetts: 2,567 residents

2,567 residents Rhode Island: 1,873 residents





The multistate filing also includes specific statutory guidance for affected residents in California, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Remediation and Credit Monitoring

Uber stated that it has not identified any active misuse or fraudulent distribution of the exposed driver data to date. Fireworks AI separately noted that it has revoked compromised credentials, isolated affected network pathways, and engaged cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 to harden its systems.





To assist affected drivers, Uber is providing complimentary credit monitoring and identity fraud assistance through TransUnion subsidiary Cyberscout. Impacted individuals have 90 days from the date of their notification letter to enroll in the protection service, and those with questions can reach Uber's dedicated incident helpline at 1-866-317-7961.





This article was written using AI and was then edited and optimized by our editorial team.





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