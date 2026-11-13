the tesla model y dual motor now costs a lot more

Tesla has dropped the $41,990 Model Y All-Wheel Drive from ordering on its US online configurator, which leaves the Model Y Premium All-Wheel Drive at $49,990 as the cheapest dual-motor version available to order. That marks an $8,000 jump for buyers who want two motors.





The trim lasted just over nine months. Tesla introduced it in early February and removed it without any public explanation. When it arrived, the base AWD cost $2,000 more than the single-motor version. It paired a second motor with the same cut-down cabin found on the base rear-wheel-drive car, 294 miles of range, and a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds.

The US Model Y design studio now lists the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive at $39,990 with 348 miles of EPA range and a 6.8-second 0-60 time, the Premium Rear-Wheel Drive at $45,990 with 355 miles and 5.4 seconds, the Premium All-Wheel Drive at $49,990 with 327 miles and 4.3 seconds, the Model Y Performance at $57,990, and the six-seat Model Y L Premium at $61,990. All prices exclude the destination fee.





The AWD trim was not the only change. The Premium RWD listed for $44,990 in February and the Premium AWD for $48,990, and each has since risen by $1,000. Combined, the entry price for a dual-motor Model Y rose from $41,990 to $49,990 across the nine months the base trim was on sale, a 19% increase.

Rivals still list AWD crossovers well below that figure. Chevrolet's 2027 Equinox EV LT 1 AWD starts at $40,295 before destination with 307 miles of EPA range, and Ford's Mustang Mach-E Select AWD starts at $40,795. Each sits more than $9,000 below Tesla's cheapest AWD crossover. A handful of base AWD examples remain in the automaker's inventory, though no more can be ordered once they sell through.





The move continues a year of Tesla trimming its lineup. In January, the company stopped building the Model S and Model X to clear Fremont capacity for Optimus, and it is now winding down production of the Cybertruck. The newest addition to the range is the Model Y L at $61,990, which sits at the top of the lineup rather than the bottom.