1985 mercedes benz 300 cd for sale

1985 Mercedes-Benz 300 CD For Sale

This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 300 CD shows 123,561 miles and has had two owners since new, spending its life as a Texas car before a recent move to Arizona. The seller describes it as rust free and running excellent. It is located in Yarnell, Arizona.





Location: Yarnell, Arizona/USA





Price: $4,500.00

Key Details

Make/Model : 1985 Mercedes-Benz 300 CD

: 1985 Mercedes-Benz 300 CD Mileage : 123,561 miles

: 123,561 miles History: Two-owner Texas car since new, recently brought to Arizona

Condition

The seller describes the car as rust free and running excellent

A/C works

The fuel gauge and power antenna need attention





Upgrades & Features

New head lamps, fog lamps, and bezels included





Additional Information

Several more photos are available

The seller invites calls or texts with any questions





Find the original listing on benzworld.org





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