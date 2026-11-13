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1985 Mercedes-Benz 300 CD For Sale
By Michael Accardi,10 days ago
1985 Mercedes-Benz 300 CD For Sale
This 1985 Mercedes-Benz 300 CD shows 123,561 miles and has had two owners since new, spending its life as a Texas car before a recent move to Arizona. The seller describes it as rust free and running excellent. It is located in Yarnell, Arizona.
Location: Yarnell, Arizona/USA
Price: $4,500.00
Key Details
- Make/Model: 1985 Mercedes-Benz 300 CD
- Mileage: 123,561 miles
- History: Two-owner Texas car since new, recently brought to Arizona
Condition
- The seller describes the car as rust free and running excellent
- A/C works
- The fuel gauge and power antenna need attention
Upgrades & Features
- New head lamps, fog lamps, and bezels included
Additional Information
- Several more photos are available
- The seller invites calls or texts with any questions
Find the original listing on benzworld.org
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