2002 volkswagen gti for sale

This 2002 VW Mk4 GTI 1.8T wears Rave green and runs a five-speed manual. The seller describes it as a good running car that pulls great, with 134k on the odometer. It is located in Auburn, Massachusetts.





Location: Auburn, Massachusetts/USA





Price: $7,500

Key Details

Make/Model : 2002 Volkswagen Mk4 GTI 1.8T

: 2002 Volkswagen Mk4 GTI 1.8T Mileage : 134k

: 134k Transmission : 5-speed manual

: 5-speed manual Engine: 1.8T

Performance Highlights

New brakes at all four corners

Airbag suspension

Upgrades & Features

Two ECUs included

Updated radio

Updated steering wheel

The seller describes the modifications as tasteful

Additional Information

The seller is selling or willing to trade for a Mk2

Find the original listing on vwvortex.com





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