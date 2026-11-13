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2002 Volkswagen GTI For Sale
By Michael Accardi,9 days ago
This 2002 VW Mk4 GTI 1.8T wears Rave green and runs a five-speed manual. The seller describes it as a good running car that pulls great, with 134k on the odometer. It is located in Auburn, Massachusetts.
Location: Auburn, Massachusetts/USA
Price: $7,500
Key Details
- Make/Model: 2002 Volkswagen Mk4 GTI 1.8T
- Mileage: 134k
- Transmission: 5-speed manual
- Engine: 1.8T
Performance Highlights
- New brakes at all four corners
- Airbag suspension
Upgrades & Features
- Two ECUs included
- Updated radio
- Updated steering wheel
- The seller describes the modifications as tasteful
Additional Information
- The seller is selling or willing to trade for a Mk2
Find the original listing on vwvortex.com
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