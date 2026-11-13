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1992 Dodge D250 For Sale
By Michael Accardi,8 days ago
1992 Dodge D250 For Sale
A 1992 Dodge Cummins D250 with a five-speed manual, owned by the seller since 2016 and now offered for its next project owner. Mileage is unknown and it carries a salvage title, but the engine and transmission were pulled and worked by a local shop less than 5,000 miles ago. It is located in Franklin, Kentucky.
Location: Franklin, Kentucky/USA
Price: $12,500
Key Details
- Make/Model: 1992 Dodge Cummins D250
- Mileage: Unknown
- Transmission: 5-speed manual
- History: Owned by the seller since 2016
- Title: Salvage
Condition
- Described by the seller as completely rust free aside from some scaling and rust on the bed floor
- No rust reported in cab, rockers, bed sides, tailgate, fenders, or cab roof
- The seller calls it a solid, great driving truck
Performance Highlights
- Engine and transmission removed less than 5,000 miles ago by Reaper Diesel
- Compression tested at over 400 PSI on all cylinders, per the seller
- All engine seals replaced
- Transmission completely rebuilt with new clutch, pressure plate, and flywheel
- Front end rebuilt less than 10,000 miles ago with new ball joints, tie rod ends, and a reman steering box from Steer and Gear in Columbus, Ohio
- The seller reports effortless steering with no play
- New carrier bearings in the differential, two new Spicer u-joints, rear diff oil changed, and a new finned aluminum rear end cover
Upgrades & Features
- New battery this spring
- A/C compressor and lines replaced with R134a conversion; the seller says it blows cold
- Cab lights with new gaskets, lenses, super bright LED bulbs, and a common ground wire connection
- 1993 speedometer/odometer installed; operational factory tach
- All gauge lights updated to green LED
- 2nd Gen steel wheels converted using Dakota lugs to hold center caps
- Blackout American flag headliner
- PT Cruiser bucket seats with a custom center console using a late-model Ram lid/armrest
- New shifter boot; new carpet from LMC Truck included with the truck
- Sound deadener in cab floor, lower firewall, cab wall, and doors
- New windshield, windshield rubber, rear window rubber, and door seals
- Late-model Ram cab vents installed in the rear cab wall
- New seat belts and an AM/FM Bluetooth radio
- Flat black exterior paint
- Vintage trim from a mid-80s donor truck, including newer "RAM" fender emblems and a tucked-in front bumper
Additional Information
- The seller notes they are not a paint and body specialist and has done what they can, describing it as a good candidate to take further or enjoy as is
Find the original listing on cumminsforum.com
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