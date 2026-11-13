1992 dodge d250 for sale

1992 Dodge D250 For Sale

A 1992 Dodge Cummins D250 with a five-speed manual, owned by the seller since 2016 and now offered for its next project owner. Mileage is unknown and it carries a salvage title, but the engine and transmission were pulled and worked by a local shop less than 5,000 miles ago. It is located in Franklin, Kentucky.





Location: Franklin, Kentucky/USA





Price: $12,500

Key Details

Make/Model : 1992 Dodge Cummins D250

: 1992 Dodge Cummins D250 Mileage : Unknown

: Unknown Transmission : 5-speed manual

: 5-speed manual History : Owned by the seller since 2016

: Owned by the seller since 2016 Title: Salvage

Condition

Described by the seller as completely rust free aside from some scaling and rust on the bed floor

No rust reported in cab, rockers, bed sides, tailgate, fenders, or cab roof

The seller calls it a solid, great driving truck

Performance Highlights

Engine and transmission removed less than 5,000 miles ago by Reaper Diesel

Compression tested at over 400 PSI on all cylinders, per the seller

All engine seals replaced

Transmission completely rebuilt with new clutch, pressure plate, and flywheel

Front end rebuilt less than 10,000 miles ago with new ball joints, tie rod ends, and a reman steering box from Steer and Gear in Columbus, Ohio

The seller reports effortless steering with no play

New carrier bearings in the differential, two new Spicer u-joints, rear diff oil changed, and a new finned aluminum rear end cover

Upgrades & Features

New battery this spring

A/C compressor and lines replaced with R134a conversion; the seller says it blows cold

Cab lights with new gaskets, lenses, super bright LED bulbs, and a common ground wire connection

1993 speedometer/odometer installed; operational factory tach

All gauge lights updated to green LED

2nd Gen steel wheels converted using Dakota lugs to hold center caps

Blackout American flag headliner

PT Cruiser bucket seats with a custom center console using a late-model Ram lid/armrest

New shifter boot; new carpet from LMC Truck included with the truck

Sound deadener in cab floor, lower firewall, cab wall, and doors

New windshield, windshield rubber, rear window rubber, and door seals

Late-model Ram cab vents installed in the rear cab wall

New seat belts and an AM/FM Bluetooth radio

Flat black exterior paint

Vintage trim from a mid-80s donor truck, including newer "RAM" fender emblems and a tucked-in front bumper

Additional Information

The seller notes they are not a paint and body specialist and has done what they can, describing it as a good candidate to take further or enjoy as is





Find the original listing on cumminsforum.com





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