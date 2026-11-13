toyota just brought back scion with an even bigger surprise

We sat down with Scion Chief Engineer Don Federico to get the full scoop on the new KEI-01 mini truck, a wild powersports side-by-side, and a folding electric bike tested by Akio Toyoda himself.

If you had "Toyota revives Scion to build right-hand-drive Japanese kei trucks in Indiana" on your automotive bingo card, go ahead and collect your prize.

In a move nobody saw coming, Toyota has officially resurrected the Scion nameplate. Forget the youth-oriented xB boxes and FR-S sports cars of the 2000s; the newly minted Scion by Toyota is being billed as a "Freedom Lab"—an experimental testbed designed to explore micro-mobility, powersports, and non-traditional vehicles without risking the massive manufacturing machine of core Toyota.

To find out what is actually going on behind the scenes, we sat down with Don Federico, Chief Engineer for Scion by Toyota in North America, on the latest episode of our podcast.

The KEI-01: Tiny Footprint, Serious Utility

With endless online chatter surrounding affordable small trucks—from the rumored Slate EV truck to Ford's Fathom—Toyota decided to answer the call by tapping into its group company, Daihatsu, Japan's premier kei-vehicle specialist.

The result is the Scion KEI-01, a miniature utility pickup measuring just 11 feet long and under 5 feet wide. While it shares DNA with Japan's sub-660cc vehicle class, the KEI-01 isn't a grey-market 25-year-old import. Toyota is assembling it right here in the United States at its Indiana plant, backing it with a full Toyota dealer network and warranty.

During our conversation, Federico broke down what makes this little workhorse tick:

Powertrain: A non-turbocharged 660cc three-cylinder engine making just under 50 horsepower, paired with a specialized CVT featuring a high-ratio first gear and torque converter for strong low-end grunt.

A non-turbocharged 660cc three-cylinder engine making just under 50 horsepower, paired with a specialized CVT featuring a high-ratio first gear and torque converter for strong low-end grunt. Drivetrain: Standard selectable four-wheel drive (capable of running in RWD, AWD/4WD Auto, or locked 4x4 for tasks like snow plowing).

Standard selectable four-wheel drive (capable of running in RWD, AWD/4WD Auto, or locked 4x4 for tasks like snow plowing). Utility & Comfort: A 600-pound payload capacity, towing capability (official ratings are still being finalized), three-sided drop-down bed gates that convert the box into a flatbed, and an enclosed cab with standard heat and air conditioning.

A 600-pound payload capacity, towing capability (official ratings are still being finalized), three-sided drop-down bed gates that convert the box into a flatbed, and an enclosed cab with standard heat and air conditioning. The Catch: To comply with U.S. Low-Speed Vehicle (LSV) regulations (FMVSS 500), the KEI-01 is electronically limited to 25 mph, meaning it’s built for municipalities, farms, ranches, campuses, and local low-speed roads rather than highway commuting. It will also launch in right-hand-drive configuration—though Federico noted that because Scion is a "test laboratory," they are actively watching customer feedback to see if left-hand-drive makes sense down the road.

While official pricing hasn't been announced, Federico confirmed it will undercut every other Toyota on sale—promising it will be significantly cheaper than a Tacoma, positioning it as a compelling, weather-protected alternative to pricey modern UTVs.

Beyond the Kei Truck: UTVs and Akio Toyoda's Pit Bike

The KEI-01 is only "Chapter One" for the reborn brand. Federico also gave us an update on two other projects brewing inside the Freedom Lab:

The Scion 01 Side-by-Side Concept: First unveiled to stunned crowds at SEMA, this rugged off-road UTV leverages existing, commercial-grade Toyota powertrains, steering, and braking components to bring Toyota's legendary durability to the powersports world. Federico confirmed the team is actively testing instrumented prototypes with enthusiasts across the country to refine the vehicle for production. The Folding Electric Bike: Born from a four-year R&D pet project aimed at "extra-mile" rather than "last-mile" mobility, this sit-down electric scooter features fat tires, front and rear suspension, and a clever folding design compact enough to fit inside the trunk of a GR86. According to Federico, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda has taken several prototypes to race tracks for personal testing—regularly sending Monday morning improvement lists back to the engineering team.

Watch and Listen to the Full Interview

Want to hear more about how Fujifilm’s pivot to skincare inspired Toyota’s powersports strategy, when the KEI-01 will actually hit dealerships, and how you can help shape what Scion builds next?

[Watch the full video interview on YouTube here](Insert Link) or listen to the complete conversation on [Spotify](Insert Link) and [Apple Podcasts](Insert Link). Don't forget to leave a comment with what you want to see in Scion's "Chapter Two"—Don Federico and his team say they'll be reading every single one!

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