jeeps free moab run brings 90s 3 d racing back

Jeep has released Moab Run, a free retro-styled off-roading game that runs on mobile devices or through a web browser.

It channels 1990s-era 3-D arcade racers in the vein of Sega Rally or Offroad Challenge, trading physics simulation for the kind of over-the-top fun where an announcer shouts "Awesome!" as a Gladiator launches off a crest, blows the landing, and plows into sandstone at 85 mph.





At launch, players can pick from seven of the special-edition Wranglers Jeep has rolled out over roughly the past year, including the synthwave-styled Rewind and the military-themed Sarge. Jeep plans to grow that lineup to a full dozen drivable Wranglers through future expansions.

Only one course is available right now, set in Utah near Moab, with two additional tracks planned for later. The routes function more as suggestions than boundaries. Players can switch between overlapping paths, climb sandstone ridges for collectible star points, or drive off the road entirely and plunge into a canyon river. Collectible ducks are hidden across the map, a nod to the brand's duck culture, and there's a hangtime challenge award to chase.





Controls stay deliberately simple. Players speed up, brake, and turn, and can also powerslide and charge up boost to clear taller leaps. There are no consequences to speak of. The Wranglers can't be damaged, players can't get stuck, and driving the wrong way only summons a large green arrow pointing the way back on course.





Jeep also includes a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer up front: "Do not attempt to recreate these actions in real life."





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