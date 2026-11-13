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1965 Ford Galaxie 500 For Sale
By Michael Accardi,8 days ago
1965 Ford Galaxie 500 For Sale
This 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 wears a custom paint job laid down 24 years ago by Andre's Customs, and shows 53,000 original miles behind its 352 and Cruise-O-Matic. The seller is the second owner, having acquired it this year from the original buyer who purchased it new in Southern California. The car has always been garaged, and the seller reports no rust. It is located in McKinleyville, California.
Location: McKinleyville, California/USA
Price: $28,000
Key Details
- Make/Model: 1965 Ford Galaxie 500
- Mileage: 53,000 miles
- Transmission: Automatic (Cruise-O-Matic)
- Engine: 352, X-code, four-barrel
- History: Two owners, bought new in SoCal by the previous owner
Condition
- Original interior described as excellent, with bench seats free of cracks, rips, and stains
- Dash described as beautiful with no cracks
- Door panel trim re-chromed by the previous owner
- Paint taken to bare metal, with gold pinstripe complementing the gold flake; seller does not know the color code
- Bumpers have a couple of scuffs but are described as shiny and straight
- Tires are older but in great condition; seller recommends replacing before long drives
Performance Highlights
- Seller states the 352 is original to the car and runs perfectly
- Power disc brakes
- Since purchase: replaced battery and fuel pump, refurbished driveline, added airshocks, changed oil, plugs, and wires
Known Issues
- A leak the seller guesses is the rear main seal
- Brake pedal could stand to be adjusted; previous owner had to have a pushrod made after buying the wrong brake kit
- One brake light out
- Valve covers painted gold to match the paint; seller notes the covers and air cleaner should be blue
Upgrades & Features
- Exhaust cut from the rear axle back to fit wider wheels and tires, since removed
- Includes an uninstalled exhaust kit and the cut exhaust pieces
- Comes with a folder of receipts, the original window sticker, build sheet, and owner's manual
Find the original listing on fordmuscleforums.com
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