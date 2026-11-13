1965 ford galaxie 500 for sale

1965 Ford Galaxie 500 For Sale

This 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 wears a custom paint job laid down 24 years ago by Andre's Customs, and shows 53,000 original miles behind its 352 and Cruise-O-Matic. The seller is the second owner, having acquired it this year from the original buyer who purchased it new in Southern California. The car has always been garaged, and the seller reports no rust. It is located in McKinleyville, California.





Location: McKinleyville, California/USA





Price: $28,000

Key Details

Make/Model : 1965 Ford Galaxie 500

: 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 Mileage : 53,000 miles

: 53,000 miles Transmission : Automatic (Cruise-O-Matic)

: Automatic (Cruise-O-Matic) Engine : 352, X-code, four-barrel

: 352, X-code, four-barrel History: Two owners, bought new in SoCal by the previous owner





Condition

Original interior described as excellent, with bench seats free of cracks, rips, and stains

Dash described as beautiful with no cracks

Door panel trim re-chromed by the previous owner

Paint taken to bare metal, with gold pinstripe complementing the gold flake; seller does not know the color code

Bumpers have a couple of scuffs but are described as shiny and straight

Tires are older but in great condition; seller recommends replacing before long drives





Performance Highlights

Seller states the 352 is original to the car and runs perfectly

Power disc brakes

Since purchase: replaced battery and fuel pump, refurbished driveline, added airshocks, changed oil, plugs, and wires





Known Issues

A leak the seller guesses is the rear main seal

Brake pedal could stand to be adjusted; previous owner had to have a pushrod made after buying the wrong brake kit

One brake light out

Valve covers painted gold to match the paint; seller notes the covers and air cleaner should be blue





Upgrades & Features

Exhaust cut from the rear axle back to fit wider wheels and tires, since removed

Includes an uninstalled exhaust kit and the cut exhaust pieces

Comes with a folder of receipts, the original window sticker, build sheet, and owner's manual





Find the original listing on fordmuscleforums.com





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