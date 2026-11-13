Source: Honda

Not everyone who wants some off-road capability needs a hardcore rock-crawler, and especially not when that vehicle is also destined to serve as a daily driver.





Sometimes, you just want to explore a forest road, find a secluded campsite, tackle a muddy trail, or get to a backwoods hiking trailhead without worrying about turning your family SUV into an expensive recovery project.





Fortunately, automakers have gotten pretty good at building crossovers with legitimate off-road credentials. From factory-installed all-terrain tires to extra ground clearance and clever traction management systems, these five vehicles are considerably more adventurous than their grocery-getter silhouettes suggest.

1. Ford Bronco Sport Badlands (Sasquatch Package)





The Bronco Sport might look like a shrunken Bronco — at least to the untrained eye — but don't mistake its diminutive dimensions for a lack of capability. In Badlands trim, particularly with the available Sasquatch package, this little SUV gets some surprisingly sophisticated off-road hardware. Its advanced 4x4 system uses a twin-clutch rear drive unit that can distribute torque independently between the rear wheels, effectively mimicking a locking rear differential when traction gets scarce.





Ford's Terrain Management System also brings seven G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl, and Rally. Each adjusts various vehicle systems, including throttle response, transmission behavior, and traction control, to suit the terrain. There's also Trail Control, essentially low-speed cruise control for off-roading, which manages throttle and braking while the driver concentrates on steering. Trail 1-Pedal Drive makes crawling easier by combining acceleration and braking into a single pedal.





The Sasquatch package adds steel underbody protection, all-terrain tires, recovery hooks, and a 360-degree camera with Trail View to round out the package. It's arguably the most convincing little trail machine in this group.

2. Subaru Forester Wilderness





Subaru has spent decades convincing outdoorsy types that all-wheel drive and a healthy supply of flannel are essential ingredients for adventure. The Forester Wilderness backs up that reputation with 9.3 inches of ground clearance, all-terrain tires, underbody protection, and a surprisingly sophisticated collection of electronic assistance systems.





Its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive works alongside Subaru's dual-function X-MODE, which offers Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings. The system coordinates engine output, transmission behavior, AWD torque distribution, and vehicle stability control to maximize traction when surfaces become slippery. Hill Descent Control also helps maintain a controlled speed on steep downhill sections without requiring constant brake-pedal input.





The Wilderness gets an enhanced version of X-MODE with additional low-speed and low-ratio gradient control, helping it maintain momentum and traction over challenging terrain. There's also a 180-degree front-view camera that helps drivers spot obstacles lurking just beyond the hood, along with an aluminum engine skid plate and dedicated front and rear tow points.





It's not a hardcore rock crawler, but the combination of ground clearance, AWD calibration, and thoughtful trail technology makes it one of the most capable soft-roaders around.

3. Honda Passport TrailSport





The Passport TrailSport is a rather convincing argument for choosing a crossover over a traditional off-roader. The latest generation offers up to 9.6 inches of ground clearance for 2027 (up from 9.1 in prior years), an off-road-tuned suspension, all-terrain tires, underbody protection, and recovery hooks.





Honda's second-generation i-VTM4 torque-vectoring AWD system can send up to 70% of engine torque to the rear axle and direct all of that available rear-axle torque to either rear wheel. This allows the system to actively shuffle power toward whichever wheel has the most traction, rather than simply reacting to wheelspin after it happens.





Seven selectable drive modes include Normal, Econ, Snow, Sand, Tow, Sport, and Trail. Trail mode specifically adjusts throttle response, AWD behavior, and braking intervention to help the Passport maintain forward progress when only two wheels have traction. The system also permits greater wheel slip in certain situations, which can be helpful when navigating loose surfaces.





TrailSport models additionally get off-road information displays showing pitch, roll, and elevation, while the TrailWatch camera system provides views around the vehicle to help drivers navigate tight obstacles. It's a clever collection of equipment that makes the Passport considerably more capable than its family-friendly appearance suggests.

4. Toyota RAV4 Woodland





The RAV4 Woodland proves that an off-road-oriented crossover doesn't have to sacrifice fuel economy to earn its trail credentials. Its hybrid powertrain combines an efficient gasoline engine with electric motors, including a dedicated rear motor that provides electronic all-wheel drive without a traditional mechanical connection between the front and rear axles.





Toyota's AWD system works alongside Trail Mode, which uses brake-based traction control to limit wheelspin and redirect available power when one or more wheels lose grip. Multi-Terrain Select provides additional calibration for different surfaces, including Mud & Sand and Rock & Dirt, depending on model year and configuration. Downhill Assist Control is another useful feature, helping regulate speed on steep descents without requiring the driver to constantly modulate the brakes.





The Woodland treatment adds all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, and rugged exterior details, making it better suited to forest roads, muddy campsites, and snowy trails than a conventional RAV4. It's not going to be scrambling up boulder fields anytime soon, but the combination of hybrid efficiency and electronically managed traction makes it a compelling adventure companion.

5. Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition





Mazda isn't exactly the first name that springs to mind when discussing off-roading, but the CX-50 has a surprisingly adventurous streak. The Meridian Edition adds all-terrain tires, rugged exterior trim, and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive, while Mazda's Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) system provides selectable Sport and Off-Road modes.





Off-Road mode adjusts the vehicle's power delivery and traction-control behavior to help maintain forward momentum on loose or uneven surfaces. Rather than relying on a traditional locking differential, the system uses electronic intervention, including selective braking, to help manage wheelspin and direct usable torque toward the wheels with traction.





Mazda's i-Activ AWD system also continuously monitors driving conditions and vehicle inputs to anticipate when additional traction might be necessary. It considers factors such as steering angle, throttle input, and wheel behavior to determine how much torque should be sent rearward.





With approximately 8.3 inches of ground clearance, it's better suited to forest roads, muddy campsites, and snowy trails than serious technical terrain. Still, its combination of road manners, attractive styling, and useful traction technology makes it an appealing alternative to more conventional crossovers.





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