Acura is leaning into its '90s nostalgia for the 2027 model year. To mark 30 years since the original DC2 Integra Type R hit American roads, the automaker has announced the 2027 Acura Integra Type S Heritage Edition, alongside a mild refresh for the standard Type S lineup.

If you’ve spent any time on Bring a Trailer over the last few years, you know how much collectors love a Phoenix Yellow Type R. Acura is tapping right into that with the Heritage Edition. Limited to 700 units for the U.S. market, the package is essentially an appearance and tactile upgrade rather than a mechanical overhaul.

2027 Acura Integra Type S Heritage Edition: All the Details

The headline feature is the paint: Blazing Phoenix Yellow, a modern take on the color that debuted on the 2000 model year Type R. It’s the first time an Integra has left the factory in yellow since 2001. To round out the retro look, Acura swaps out the standard rolling stock for 19x9.5-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels in a copper finish, adds black Type S badges, and drops a titanium shift knob—modeled after the shape of the Japanese-market DC2 knob—onto the center console. Inside, every Heritage Edition comes locked into the newly updated Ebony interior with yellow stitching and seat perforations.

Updates Across the Board Even if you skip the special edition (or miss out on the 700-car allocation), the regular 2027 Integra Type S gets a solid list of updates that address a few minor gripes from earlier model years.

On the outside, the standard car now gets gloss-black wheels, gloss-black mirror caps, and yellow-painted Brembo brake calipers. Inside, Acura has swapped out some of the trim pieces on the dash, doors, and shifter surround for a dark gray finish, adding a subtle diamond pattern to the instrument panel and gloss-black knobs for the climate controls.

The seat colorways have also been tweaked:

Ebony: Now features yellow stitching and yellow perforations.

Now features yellow stitching and yellow perforations. Orchid (white): Gets contrasting blue microsuede stripes instead of the previous setup.

Gets contrasting blue microsuede stripes instead of the previous setup. Red: Adds black microsuede stripes.

More importantly for daily driving, Acura finally added a few basic convenience features that were oddly missing before: a driver’s memory seat, reverse tilt-down side mirrors, and memory brake hold.

Same Mechanicals, Slightly Higher Price Under the hood, nothing changes—and frankly, nothing really needed to. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder still makes 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, sending power to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching and a helical limited-slip differential. Fuel economy remains unchanged at 21 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 24 mpg combined.

As expected, the extra standard gear and special-edition badges come with a bump at the dealership. Including the $1,395 destination charge, the standard 2027 Integra Type S starts at $55,995, while the Heritage Edition will set you back $58,295—assuming dealers don't immediately tack on market adjustments for the limited run.

The Heritage Edition makes its first public appearance tomorrow, November 14, at the Super Street After Dark event in Santa Ana, California, followed by a stint at the LA Auto Show later this month. Both versions of the 2027 Type S will start hitting dealership lots in December.