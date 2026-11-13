Source: Aston Martin

Aston Martin has spent decades making cars worthy of James Bond. Now, apparently, it's ready to take its talents to a galaxy far, far away.





The British luxury automaker is teaming up with Disney and Lucasfilm to celebrate the Star Wars franchise's 50th anniversary in 2027. What that actually means remains something of a mystery, though Aston Martin promises a year of collaborations celebrating British craftsmanship and cinematic storytelling. Lightsabers and leather upholstery?





Don't rule it out.

The partnership is an odd pairing at first glance. Aston Martin is practically synonymous with 007 and none of its cars have ever appeared in a Star Wars film — then again, what cars really have?





There is one tenuous connection: Aston Martin trademarked the name Venator in 2024, which also happens to be the name of the Republic's rather enormous Venator-class Star Destroyers. Coincidence? We think not. Chances are this collab has been in the works for years.





Still, the timing makes sense; Aston Martin could use the publicity. The company has been wrestling with financial difficulties, including securing approximately $735 million in new debt financing this past July. Worse, since Lawrence Stroll took over, the company as a whole has lost around $3.1 billion. Yikes.





More details about the Aston Martin / Star Wars project will be revealed in early 2027, and special-edition models inspired by the franchise wouldn't be terribly surprising.





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