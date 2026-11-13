Source: Ford

Ford apparently thinks the Expedition Tremor needs a little more wilderness in its life. Meet the Expedition Tremor: Project Overland, a one-off collaboration with Fox Factory that looks ready to haul a family, their camping gear, and a small REI storefront into the great outdoors.

Based on the 2025 Expedition Tremor, the concept gets a two-inch lift, Fox 2.0 coilovers, Raptor R wheels, and BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. Ground clearance climbs to 10.6 inches, while modified skid plates and Raptor-inspired running boards help keep the expensive bits away from unfriendly rocks.





There's also a modular F-150 Tremor bumper hiding a Warn winch mount, recovery boards, and an upgraded intercooler for the EcoBoost engine. A Yakima roof rack, rooftop tent, awning, and liftgate curtains round out the camping accommodations. Inside, Ford adds auxiliary switches and unique leather-trimmed seats.

Unfortunately, Ford isn't taking orders just yet. Project Overland is a rolling experiment designed to gauge interest in a more serious, factory-backed full-size overlander. It's not necessarily a bad bet; Ford says the Tremor accounts for roughly 15% of Expedition sales, while Tremor and Raptor models together represent a quarter of its US deliveries.





The concept will appear at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.





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