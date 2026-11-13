2008 nissan xterra off road for sale

2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road For Sale

This 2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road is a 4x4 powered by the 4.0-liter V6 paired with a five-speed automatic, and the seller reports it still runs great at 290,xxx miles. According to the listing, the sellers are the original owners who are only parting with it to buy a truck. It is located in Hartsburg, Missouri.





Location: Hartsburg, Missouri/USA





Price: $6,500.00

Key Details

Make/Model : 2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4x4

: 2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4x4 Mileage : 290,xxx miles

: 290,xxx miles Transmission : 5-speed automatic

: 5-speed automatic Engine : 4.0-liter V6

: 4.0-liter V6 History: Original owners

Performance Highlights

Spark plugs replaced less than 5,000 miles ago

Skid plates covering the oil pan, fuel tank, and transfer case

Rear end with only about 130,000 miles

Low-mileage 10-ply all-terrain tires

Known Issues

Needs two front ball joints and a tie rod, though the seller notes these might only need greasing

Paint has been shrinking and flaking off since the first year of ownership

Minor dent on the front right fender from a tree during off-roading

Upgrades & Features

OEM tow package

Side curtain airbags

Foglights

Cargo rack with rooftop gear box

Bluetooth capability

Rockford Fosgate stereo with 6CD changer, MP3/WMA, AM/FM, and SiriusXM

Find the original listing on clubxterra.org





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