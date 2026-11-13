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2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road For Sale
By Michael Accardi,7 days ago
2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road For Sale
This 2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road is a 4x4 powered by the 4.0-liter V6 paired with a five-speed automatic, and the seller reports it still runs great at 290,xxx miles. According to the listing, the sellers are the original owners who are only parting with it to buy a truck. It is located in Hartsburg, Missouri.
Location: Hartsburg, Missouri/USA
Price: $6,500.00
Key Details
- Make/Model: 2008 Nissan Xterra Off-Road 4x4
- Mileage: 290,xxx miles
- Transmission: 5-speed automatic
- Engine: 4.0-liter V6
- History: Original owners
Performance Highlights
- Spark plugs replaced less than 5,000 miles ago
- Skid plates covering the oil pan, fuel tank, and transfer case
- Rear end with only about 130,000 miles
- Low-mileage 10-ply all-terrain tires
Known Issues
- Needs two front ball joints and a tie rod, though the seller notes these might only need greasing
- Paint has been shrinking and flaking off since the first year of ownership
- Minor dent on the front right fender from a tree during off-roading
Upgrades & Features
- OEM tow package
- Side curtain airbags
- Foglights
- Cargo rack with rooftop gear box
- Bluetooth capability
- Rockford Fosgate stereo with 6CD changer, MP3/WMA, AM/FM, and SiriusXM
Find the original listing on clubxterra.org
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