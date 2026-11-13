bmw recalls 720 796 vehicles over water pump fire risk

BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles over a water pump electrical connector that, if improperly sealed, can be reached by water and short-circuit. A short circuit increases the fire risk.

The campaign, filed with NHTSA on November 4, 2026, warns owners to keep affected vehicles parked outdoors and clear of structures until the repair is done.





The recall covers a wide span of model years and body styles. It includes 2012-2016 3 Series and 5 Series, 2012-2016 Z4, 2012-2015 X1, 2013-2017 X3, 2015-2016 4 Series Gran Coupe and 2 Series Convertible, 2014-2016 328xi Gran Turismo, 2 Series Coupe, 4 Series Convertible, 3 Series Coupe and 3 Series Sportswagon, 2015-2018 X4, and 2016-2018 X5 xDrive40e vehicles. NHTSA's campaign listing details the affected models as the 328i, 328xi, 528i, 528xi, X1, Z4, X3, 228i, 228xi, 428i, 428xi, X4, and X5.

The defect centers on the water pump's electrical connector. Water that reaches the improperly sealed connector can trigger a short circuit, which in turn raises the fire risk.





The fix is not yet available. A remedy remains in development, with owner notification letters set to go out in December 2026. Vehicle Identification Numbers tied to the campaign become searchable on NHTSA.gov starting December 25, 2026. Owners with questions can reach BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.





This campaign, logged as NHTSA recall number 26V733000, replaces the earlier 24V608 recall covering the same issue. Owners whose vehicles were already fixed under the prior recall must return for the new remedy once it is released.





Become an AutoGuide insider. Get the latest from the automotive world first by subscribing to our newsletterhere.