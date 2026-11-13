scout is stealing shoppers from ford and jeep

Scout now holds roughly 212,000 reservations for its two upcoming models, and the automaker has shared data showing what those early customers are driving today.

Presented at a media event at the brand's Blythewood, South Carolina manufacturing facility, the figures point heavily toward Ford, Jeep, Rivian, and Tesla owners as the pool Scout hopes to convert.





According to Scout, the single most common vehicle currently owned by reservation holders for the Traveler SUV is the Ford Bronco, with the Jeep Wrangler close behind. Further down the list, the mix broadens. The Ford F-150 ranks third, followed by the Mustang Mach-E and Toyota 4Runner. Tesla Model Y owners rank sixth and Model 3 owners seventh, with the Jeep Grand Cherokee eighth, the Rivian R1T ninth, and the Toyota Tundra tenth.

The Terra pickup draws from a similarly Ford-heavy base. The F-150 tops the list, the Bronco ranks second, and the Wrangler comes in third. Tesla's Model Y lands fourth, followed by the Jeep Gladiator and Ford Maverick. The Toyota Tacoma sits seventh, ahead of the Tesla Model 3, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Rivian R1T rounding out the top ten.





Scout cautioned that not all 212,000 reservation holders will become buyers, though the company said it believes it can convert many of them. Both figures represent combined reservations across the Traveler and Terra.





Production of the Traveler and Terra is set to start in 2027, and the first customer vehicles are due to reach owners in 2028.





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