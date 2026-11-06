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1997 Mercury Cougar For Sale

By Michael Accardi,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnBja_1GogUmqg00
1997 mercury cougar for sale

1997 Mercury Cougar For Sale

This 1997 Mercury Cougar is a 30th Anniversary Edition in Dark Toreador Red, carrying 40,000 miles and powered by the 4.6 V-8 with a sunroof. The seller reports the car lived its whole life in Scottsdale, Arizona before being driven home to Iowa, turning over 40K shortly after arrival. It is located in Marion, Iowa.


Location: Marion, Iowa/USA


Price: $15,500.00

Key Details

  • Make/Model: 1997 Mercury Cougar 30th Anniversary Edition
  • Mileage: 40,000 miles
  • Engine: 4.6 V-8
  • History: Arizona car, driven to Iowa; clean Carfax
  • Title: Title in hand

Condition

  • VIN 1MELM62W5VH629170; the seller states zero rust and that it has never been smoked in
  • Paint described as very nice with little to no clear coat issues; a couple small dings and sand rash chips up front, a few bumper stains, and nicks in the body cladding
  • Left door body side molding believed touched up; all sheet metal retains original paint with VIN stickers present
  • Crystal-clear headlight lenses, crack-free tail lights, rash-free rims on new Yokohama tires
  • Interior bolsters and steering wheel leather described as stunning; perfect headliner; door panel cloth insets slightly loose; 30th Anniversary floor mats present

Performance Highlights

  • New rear shocks, front and rear stabilizer links
  • Seller reports 24 MPG highway

Upgrades & Features

  • Ice-cold A/C, all functions working
  • Ford 30th Anniversary giveaways included except the keychain: unused umbrella, pen, flashlight, certificate, uncut gold key, plus brochures and literature

Find the original listing on tccoa.com


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