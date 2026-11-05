Nissan Kicks Earns Safety Award as Audi, Toyota and Chevy Fall Short

Source: IIHS

The Nissan Kicks has earned some welcome safety bragging rights, but the latest crash-test results from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) aren't great news for several of its competitors or other vehicles new to the updated test. The Audi Q3, Toyota RAV4, and Chevrolet Trailblazer all missed the mark in testing designed to better protect rear-seat passengers, which is a shame given their passenger-focused purposes for being.

The Kicks initially received a Poor rating in the IIHS's updated moderate overlap front crash test when the redesigned model debuted for 2025. Nissan responded with revised rear seat belts and load limiters on vehicles built after June 2026, helping the small crossover secure a Good rating and earn a 2026 Top Safety Pick award. The recognition applies to 2026 and 2027 models built after that date.





The Audi Q3 wasn't so fortunate. Despite earning Good ratings in other categories, its Poor score in the same test disqualified it from an award. Testing found that the rear lap belt could slip off a passenger's pelvis, raising concerns about occupant protection.

Toyota's redesigned RAV4 also (very surprisingly) stumbled. Hybrid models received an Acceptable rating, while plug-in hybrid versions scored Marginal. The Chevrolet Trailblazer earned a Marginal rating in the test and also fell short in other safety categories, including headlights and front crash prevention.





The IIHS updated its testing procedure in 2022 to examine rear-seat safety more closely, then tightened scoring requirements in 2024. Note that many of the vehicles mentioned herein were long under development by the time these tests debuted, so the rubber-band game of chasing the next safety goal continues for many.