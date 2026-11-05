2008 pontiac solstice for sale

2008 Pontiac Solstice For Sale

An orange 2008 Pontiac Solstice Base, which the seller describes as 100 percent all original stock apart from the rims, is offered with 84,000 miles and a manual transmission. The seller is including a white 2008 Solstice with 120,000 miles as a parts car or fixer-upper. It is located in Pompano Beach, Florida.





Location: Pompano Beach, Florida/USA





Price: $4,500.00

Key Details

Make/Model : Pontiac Solstice Base

: Pontiac Solstice Base Mileage : 84,000 mi (orange car)

: 84,000 mi (orange car) Transmission : Manual

: Manual Engine: 2.4

Condition

The seller describes the orange car as all original stock except for the rims.

Some minor dents on the lower panels in front of the rear tire, which the seller attributes to a previous owner.

The white car has 120,000 miles and needs a lot of work, per the seller, but still runs and drives.





Additional Information

Both cars are manual transmission.

The white car is included with the orange one as a parts car or fixer-upper.

The seller can send more pictures if needed.





Find the original listing on solsticeforum.com





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