For some reason, car shoppers aren't researching the Audi SQ5

There aren’t any McLaren or Lamborghini models on this latest list of the bottom 10 least researched vehicles in America like there were the last time we ran the numbers. But there is a Rolls-Royce.

As usual, a bunch of Audi models fell to the bottom of the rankings last month. Buyers seemingly have a hard time figuring out Audi’s convoluted naming system, leading the popular Q5, sportier-looking Q5 Sportback, and higher-performing SQ5 all in the bottom 10. Eleven of the bottom 25 models wear four-ringed emblems.

Rank Vehicle Tie Status 356 Audi Q5 Sportback 356 Lexus RC 350 tie 356 Mercedes-Benz CLE 450 tie 357 Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid tie 357 Cadillac Escalade-V tie 357 Cadillac Escalade-V ESV tie 357 Rolls-Royce Cullinan tie 358 Audi Q5 tie 358 Audi SQ5 tie 358 Audi S6 tie

As usual, low-volume and specialty machines are well represented on last month’s list of the least researched vehicles in America. The Cadillac Escalade-V and its long-wheelbase ESV sibling are common sights on these rankings. The ultra-exclusive Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV is another expected sight.

The Lexus RC coupe is no longer on the market and the Alfa Romeo Tonale is only offered in non-hybrid form in 2026, so it’s kind of unfair to even include them on this list, which was created using data provided exclusively to AutoGuide via AutoFinder.com—an automotive marketplace featuring over 3 million new and used vehicle listings, connecting consumers with top dealerships nationwide to easily find and secure the best deal on a car, truck, or SUV.

Two-door coupes like the Mercedes-Benz CLE are handily outsold by more practical four-door models, and if we were to expand the list to 25 models we’d see four more coupes (including high-performance models like the Aston Martin Vanquish, Lotus Emira, and Lamborghini Revuelto). Perhaps of more interest, the Lexus ES 500e electric sedan fell into the bottom 25 last month, as did other efficient vehicles such as the Cadillac Lyriq-V and hydrogen-fueled Toyota Mirai.