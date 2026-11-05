bmw is trying to make public charging easier here s how

BMW has announced a $500 public charging package that covers eligible battery-electric models from the 2027 model year. The offer opens November 5, 2026. It bundles charging credits with a complimentary one-year IONNA membership, and it applies to customers who purchase or lease the 2027 BMW i5, i7, and iX3.





The credit splits into two parts. Buyers receive a $300 credit that works across more than 15 providers in the BMW ChargingNetwork, including IONNA, Shell Recharge, ChargePoint, and EVgo. A second $200 credit covers charging at IONNA Rechargeries. The complimentary one-year BMW Membership at IONNA cuts charging prices by 25 percent while the offer runs. Credits are applied automatically to qualifying sessions once a customer enrolls, and sessions beyond the credited amount bill to the payment method on file.

Enrollment runs through the My BMW app under Charging, Services, Charging Wallet, BMW ChargingNetwork. The credits and membership stay valid for up to a year from the retail date. Customers who bought or leased a qualifying 2027 vehicle before the November 5 launch are also eligible.





The package draws on the BMW ChargingNetwork, the integrated system that gives drivers access to more than 180,000 compatible public charging points across the United States through a single app. That network currently spans major providers including IONNA, Shell Recharge, Electrify America, ChargePoint, and EVgo. BMW has also invested in Plug & Charge and ChargeScape, the latter a collaboration aimed at managing energy flow between EVs and the grid.

IONNA sits at the center of the new benefit. BMW helped found the joint venture, which eight automakers formed to build a nationwide high-powered charging network. IONNA stations deliver up to 400 kW. Since beginning operations in 2024, the network has grown to more than 200 locations nationwide, more than doubling since the start of 2026. The 2026 J.D. Power U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study also placed it atop the DC fast-charging networks.





BMW's electric lineup expands in the first quarter of 2027 with the U.S. launches of the iX5 and i3, though the charging package currently covers the i5, i7, and iX3.