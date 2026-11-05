Ford is Bringing Back a Much-Loved Product, With a Twist

ford is bringing back a much loved product

Every so often, an automaker releases a piece of merchandise that makes you do a double-take. Usually, it’s an overpriced jacket or an umbrella tucked inside a door sill. But Ford’s latest offering lands somewhere between genuine utility and pure truck-culture novelty: an F-150 Raptor key-fob holder that doubles as a wearable belt buckle.

Meet the Ford Truckle, Raptor Edition.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because it isn’t the first run. Ford initially debuted the original Truckle to mark the F-150’s 50th anniversary. On paper, slotting your truck’s plastic key fob into metal belt hardware sounded odd enough to draw a few chuckles. In practice, buyers snapped them up immediately. The accessory sold out through eight consecutive limited batches—one drop famously evaporated in about three minutes.

Now, Ford is rolling out a dedicated version tailored specifically for the desert-running crowd. The new piece mimics the front fascia of the F-150 Raptor, complete with the block-lettered grille design and the three signature amber marker lights scaled down to fit your waistline. Like the previous iteration, your factory key fob snaps directly into the hardware, eliminating pocket bulge and keeping your hands free.

To build it, Ford partnered again with Andy Andrews of A Cut Above Buckles, a working craftsman and truck owner who handles the metalwork. That approach avoids the cheap, plasticky feel common to licensed automotive swag. Instead, it’s built like traditional Western wear hardware, just modeled after a 450-horsepower pickup.

Ford has already paraded the buckle in front of its intended audience at the enthusiast-heavy Raptor Rally, and even snuck it into the Formula 1 paddock in Austin on the belts of drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

Automotive subcultures thrive on odd, highly specific markers—weathered trail badges, toolbox decals, or battered ball caps. The Truckle taps squarely into that mindset. It won’t improve your approach angles, shave a second off a desert sprint, or make the truck any faster. It's simply a well-made conversation starter for folks who love the badge.

The Raptor Truckle drops November 10, 2026, through A Cut Above Buckles, carrying a retail price of $350. Given the sales track record of the original run, you probably won't want to drag your feet if you plan to snag one before the holidays.