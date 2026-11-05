New Mitsubishi Pajero Specs Reveal a Lot About the Upcoming Montero

Mitsubishi has released full specifications and Japanese pricing for its new Pajero, a body-on-frame SUV that lines up directly against the Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser. The three-row off-roader reaches Japanese showrooms next month, and although the company has yet to decide on U.S. availability, its dimensions and pricing suggest a clear slot in the American market.





The Pajero measures 193.7 inches long, 75.8 inches wide, and 75.2 inches tall. Those figures put it a few inches off the 4Runner, though the Mitsubishi is the narrower of the two. It rides on a ladder frame, comes standard with four-wheel drive, and seats seven across three rows.

2027 MItsubishi Pajero: All The Details

For the Japanese market, power comes from a turbo-diesel inline-four displacing 2.4 liters, good for 201 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. Mitsubishi claims the SUV returns 28 mpg on the WLTP cycle. That diesel is unlikely to reach the United States, though a torquey oil-burner with decent fuel economy would suit the off-road brief.





In Japan, the lineup opens at the equivalent of $39,000 and tops out at $50,000 for the range-topping Super Exceed. Japanese figures aren't a reliable indicator of what the SUV would cost in the States, but for reference, the 4Runner reportedly starts near $44,000 while the Land Cruiser carries a starting price of nearly $60,000.

The bigger question for American buyers is whether this becomes the next Montero. Mitsubishi's U.S. arm addressed the Pajero's global debut in a statement issued in August of this year: "While no decision has been made regarding a U.S. introduction of this vehicle, the model's return strengthens Mitsubishi Motors globally by reconnecting the brand with one of its most iconic and celebrated nameplates."





That statement stops short of a commitment, but it signals that the nameplate's heritage is central to Mitsubishi's thinking. A version of the Pajero remains the most logical candidate to revive the Montero badge in the U.S. lineup. For now, the company has confirmed only the Japanese launch, with further details on a possible American return still to come.