1978 dodge power wagon for sale

1978 Dodge Power Wagon For Sale

This 1978 Dodge Power Wagon carries a factory two-barrel 360 backed by the NP435 four-speed, and the seller reports it runs and drives straight. There are a couple of rough spots, but the seller states there's no rust. It is located in Utah.





Location: Utah





Price: $4,500.00

Key Details

Make/Model : 1978 Dodge Power Wagon

: 1978 Dodge Power Wagon Transmission : NP435

: NP435 Engine: Factory 2-barrel 360





Condition

Seller describes a couple of whiskey dents here and there, plus a couple of rough spots

No rust, according to the seller

Seller says it runs great

Everything works except the speedometer, per the seller

The tank switch works, according to the listing





Performance Highlights

NP203 transfer case swapped out for an NP208

Custom driveshafts made for the transfer case swap





Find the original listing on ramchargercentral.com





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