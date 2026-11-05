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1978 Dodge Power Wagon For Sale
By Michael Accardi,4 days ago
1978 Dodge Power Wagon For Sale
This 1978 Dodge Power Wagon carries a factory two-barrel 360 backed by the NP435 four-speed, and the seller reports it runs and drives straight. There are a couple of rough spots, but the seller states there's no rust. It is located in Utah.
Location: Utah
Price: $4,500.00
Key Details
- Make/Model: 1978 Dodge Power Wagon
- Transmission: NP435
- Engine: Factory 2-barrel 360
Condition
- Seller describes a couple of whiskey dents here and there, plus a couple of rough spots
- No rust, according to the seller
- Seller says it runs great
- Everything works except the speedometer, per the seller
- The tank switch works, according to the listing
Performance Highlights
- NP203 transfer case swapped out for an NP208
- Custom driveshafts made for the transfer case swap
Find the original listing on ramchargercentral.com
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