2019 alfa romeo 4c spider for sale

2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider For Sale

This 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider wears Basalt Grigio over a black interior with red stitching, and has covered just over 6,800 miles. The seller is the second owner, having bought it in May 2023 with a little over 2,000 miles, and describes the car as meticulously maintained. It is located in Arlington, Virginia.





Location: Arlington, Virginia/USA





Price: $65,000





Key Details

Make/Model : Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

: Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Mileage : 6,800 miles

: 6,800 miles Transmission : Automatic

: Automatic History: Second owner; purchased May 2023 with just over 2,000 miles





Condition

Hand-washed only with the two-bucket method, per the seller

Never tracked, never driven in rain or snow, always garaged

Stored November through April in a climate-controlled garage with battery tender and fuel preservative

Annual service by Loudoun County Exotics of Dulles, VA, including bolt tightening and 2025 timing belt / water pump





Performance Highlights

Sport exhaust (original exhaust included in sale)

Red brake calipers





Upgrades & Features

OEM carbon fiber mirror caps (full replacements, not covers)

OEM carbon fiber instrument bezel

OEM carbon fiber gear selector

Quadrifoglio fender shields

Full PPF except the trunk lid

Pioneer head unit (original head unit included)

Lars Interiors black leather-wrapped center console with OEM-matched red stitching

Design by Beau aluminum climate control knobs (original knobs included)

Smoke-colored side marker covers (OEM included)

4C-branded battery tender, Targa roof carrying bag, car cover with carrying bag





Additional Information

PPI at buyer's expense welcome

The carbon fiber hardtop shown in some photos is not included in the sale





Find the original listing on alfaowner.com





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