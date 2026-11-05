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Dulles
2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider For Sale
By Michael Accardi,3 days ago
2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider For Sale
This 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider wears Basalt Grigio over a black interior with red stitching, and has covered just over 6,800 miles. The seller is the second owner, having bought it in May 2023 with a little over 2,000 miles, and describes the car as meticulously maintained. It is located in Arlington, Virginia.
Location: Arlington, Virginia/USA
Price: $65,000
Key Details
- Make/Model: Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
- Mileage: 6,800 miles
- Transmission: Automatic
- History: Second owner; purchased May 2023 with just over 2,000 miles
Condition
- Hand-washed only with the two-bucket method, per the seller
- Never tracked, never driven in rain or snow, always garaged
- Stored November through April in a climate-controlled garage with battery tender and fuel preservative
- Annual service by Loudoun County Exotics of Dulles, VA, including bolt tightening and 2025 timing belt / water pump
Performance Highlights
- Sport exhaust (original exhaust included in sale)
- Red brake calipers
Upgrades & Features
- OEM carbon fiber mirror caps (full replacements, not covers)
- OEM carbon fiber instrument bezel
- OEM carbon fiber gear selector
- Quadrifoglio fender shields
- Full PPF except the trunk lid
- Pioneer head unit (original head unit included)
- Lars Interiors black leather-wrapped center console with OEM-matched red stitching
- Design by Beau aluminum climate control knobs (original knobs included)
- Smoke-colored side marker covers (OEM included)
- 4C-branded battery tender, Targa roof carrying bag, car cover with carrying bag
Additional Information
- PPI at buyer's expense welcome
- The carbon fiber hardtop shown in some photos is not included in the sale
Find the original listing on alfaowner.com
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